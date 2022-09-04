Opinion

Premier League and PGMOL launch urgent priority review of use of VAR – BBC Sport

Sunday afternoon has seen an interesting development, with BBC Sport revealing the breaking news that the Premier League and PGMOL are launching an urgent priority review of the use of VAR.

BBC Sport breaking news announcement – 4 September 2022:

‘The Premier League is to review the operation of VAR with referees’ organisation PGMOL as a matter of priority. More to follow.’

This initial BBC Sport announcement obviously very short on detail BUT at least good news in terms of some kind of change hopefully on its way.

Newcastle United have been victims of so many questionable decisions this season already, it has become almost expected that every match will feature something VAR related that will wind NUFC fans up further.

Saturday was a total disaster all round for the Premier League and the way they are implementing VAR, so many questionable decisions made, with the disallowed West Ham and Newcastle goals at the very top of that questionable decision list.

This is what Alan Shearer had to say on Match of The Day about the incident in the Newcastle United match and subsequent disallowing of the Palace own goal:

“It is shocking, abysmal, disgraceful (that the goal is disallowed).

“Willock is going to head that ball, so Mitchell shoves him, (the referee) Michael Salisbury gets it right, it is Lee Mason (VAR official) who somehow bizarrely tells him ‘you have made a howler’.

“(Alan Shearer believing the VAR official has not shown the referee the best TV replay angle) Lee Mason is the one to blame because it is an inexperienced referee.

“At this level you have got to get that decision right, he has had no help from VAR.

“Far too many errors, VAR is not the problem, it is the people who are running it.”

“Players and managers have been let down today.

“It has been a terrible day – they have been let down by decisions like that.”

As many people have commented, VAR is not the problem, in terms of using TV replays. It is the way that VAR is being implemented, how humans are using it, not the technology itself.

I have two suggestions to help sort (or at least improve) two of the biggest VAR problems:

Firstly, this weekend in particular has highlighted the apparent failure of this process when the VAR official is alerting the referee to review a decision, by looking at a replay on the pitchside monitor. One VAR official making these decisions on the game they are covering and the referees then slavishly automatically overturning their original decision every time because they don’t want to be seen to be going against the VAR official’s advice/instructions (NUFC fan Michael Oliver became the first PL referee this season to stick with his original decision, when giving a penalty to Forest yesterday and sticking with it even after the VAR official got him to review on the TV replay).

For me, if referees are going to pretty much always overturn after a VAR review, then it is a case of making sure as much as possible that they are only alerted by VAR officials to decisions that are very questionable.

My suggestion therefore would be that as well as having the current VAR official who is a past or present referee, they should also have a former Premier League player sitting with every VAR official. With then both of them having to agree on any review, before asking the referee on the pitch to have another look via TV replay at his original decision. I think this would seriously cut down the number of reviews and decisions getting overturned that shouldn’t have been. For starters, I think that if a former PL player had been involved yesterday, both the Newcastle and West Ham goals would have stood.

Secondly, with the offsides it is absolutely ridiculous how so many goals are getting ruled out that shouldn’t be. There does need to be the use of clear daylight between attacker and defender before an offside is called AND also stopping the use of where parts of the upper body are, just use where the feet are to decide.

***BBC Sport have then quickly followed up that initial ‘Breaking news’ announcement with the following:

‘The Premier League is to review the controversial VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle yesterday with referees’ body PGMOL as a matter of priority.

The move comes after decisions that denied Newcastle United and West Ham goals against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, respectively.

Both teams thought they had scored, with the goals confirmed by the on-pitch referee.

In each instance, the goals were disallowed after VAR.

Both decisions have been heavily criticised, with many arguing that the role of VAR is not to get involved to reverse debatable calls that have already been made.’

So I am taking it that at least initially, it is the Premier League and PGMOL looking specifically at the two decisions that impacted on Newcastle and West Ham on Saturday. Whether they then broaden their review after that, remains to be seen.

