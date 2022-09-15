News

Performance based Premier League North All-Star team contains a ‘few’ Newcastle players to take on South

Who should be in the Premier League North All-Star team?

One of the new Chelsea owners, Todd Boehly, saying that the Premier League / English football can learn a lot from American sports, proposing a Premier League North All-Star team to take on a Premier League South All-Star team, with players drawn from the various Premier League clubs. Boehly claiming this daft friendly idea could raise hundreds of millions to fund / support the lower leagues.

As I say, a daft idea and one that would only raise a fraction of what the Chelsea part owner is claiming, however, plenty of fans still having fun when picking their hypothetical Premier League North All-Star team.

Who does deserve to be in it though, as things stand?

Well, Whoscored have compiled a Premier League North All-Star team based on performances this season, using their ratings system, the player in each position who has the highest rating after the six PL games so far.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The whoscored Premier League North All-Star team and it includes a ‘few’ Newcastle United stars:

As you can see, five (FIVE) Newcastle United players make the North’s team based on performances this season, with Pope, Trippier, Schar, Joelinton and ASM in the eleven.

Man City with three players (Cancelo, De Bruyne and Haaland), two from Liverpool (Salah and Firmino), plus Struijk from Leeds.

Todd Boehly was talking at the Salt thought leaders conference in New York (‘SALT is a global thought leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Our global events connect leading asset managers and entrepreneurs with top asset owners, investment advisors and policy experts’) – 14 September 2022:

“I hope that the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports and really starts to figure out…Why wouldn’t we do a tournament with the bottom four teams?”

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid; in the MLB All-Star game this year we made $200m from a Monday and a Tuesday. So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

