Opinion

Paul Merson predicts what happens next with Newcastle United

Paul Merson has picked out the key player for Newcastle United.

With the international break now over and the Premier League set to kick off again, the former Arsenal player sees Allan Saint-Maximin so important to Eddie Howe.

Paul Merson saying that having watched Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1, it was clear how much ASM was missed.

In truth, Newcastle United still created more than enough chances to win the game, only for the Bournemouth keeper to be man of the match, as was the case with the previous match as the Palace goalkeeper ensure a goalless draw.

Alexander Isak scored a penalty but other chances went begging for various Newcastle players, whilst the Bournemouth keeper saw both left and right posts hit but the ball rebound to safety.

Speaking of important players to a team, Paul Merson sees Aleksandar Mitrovic as key to Fulham.

After this international break though, we are left wondering just who will be available at Craven Cottage on Saturday. ASM is a possible to return after over a month out, whilst Mitro was seen limping and with his right ankle / foot heavily strapped after scoring his 50th goal for Serbia on Wednesday night. The former NUFC striker now a big doubt for Fulham.

Whilst Paul Merson thinks Fulham are the more likely to win, he goes for a 1-1 draw prediction.

If so, it would mean six draws in the last seven Premier League matches for Newcastle, compared to the previous Eddie Howe record of five draws in his first twenty eight Premier League matches with Newcastle United.

This is where fine margins are so apparent, Newcastle United have deserved to win the last three drawn games (Wolves, Palace and Bournemouth) by a considerable distance, but if you are honest, that astonishing run of form in the second half of last season was astonishing and carried an element of luck. With the third best form in the Premier League, the final 18 Premier League games last season saw Newcastle win 12 and only draw one (with five defeats). Eight of the twelve wins were by a single goal and many of them could easily have ended up as draws.

When it comes to fine margins you need your best creative and dangerous players on the pitch and whilst Alexander Isak is set to miss through injury, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are expected to start, whilst ASM is said to be touch and go as to whether he makes the matchday squad.

Newcastle United HAVE been making the chances but with so few natural goalscorers at the club, when Wilson and ASM don’t play, there are so few players you expect to score. Isak has made a great start with two goals in three games and fingers crossed that Callum Wilson can now step in and pick up his excellent early season form when he scored two excellent goals in the first three matches.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This (Fulham v Newcastle) is going to be a really good game.

“I watched Newcastle in their previous game and I thought they struggled without Allan Saint-Maximin.

“I do like how Eddie Howe sets up his teams, however, and I think they’ll be difficult to beat this season.

“I’m impressed with the way Fulham have started their Premier League campaign – they always have a go at teams!

“Aleksandar Mitrovic seems to be scoring every week and if I had to go with someone here, I’d pick Fulham.

“Newcastle also have impressive players in their ranks, however, and a draw is a more probable outcome.

“Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Newcastle United.”

