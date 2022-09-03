Opinion

Patrick Vieira humiliates himself with post-match comments after Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

I like Patrick Vieira.

I think he is doing a very good job at Crystal Palace, has made some good signings, has them playing decent football.

At St James’ Park today, I think Newcastle United were the better team and deserved to win, however, I also accept that Palace were also decent in a good game and had chances of their own.

After the game though, Patrick Vieira absolutely humiliating himself.

Patrick Vieira after Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0, asked about the NUFC goal ruled out after the VAR intervention:

“After looking at the images after the game, I think that was the right decision from the referee.”

Patrick Vieira then asked if he agrees with Eddie Howe, that Mitchell pushes Willock into Palace keeper Guaita?:

““No…not at all.

“I have seen the images and I think if there is no Newcastle player, our goalkeeper will get the ball.

“That contact of course, had a massive impact on the goal.

“That is why I believe it was the right decision from the referee.”

Early in the second half, a Kieran Trippier ball into the box is headed back across goal by Sven Botman, the header striking Palace defender Mitchell and deflected into the net. Just a split second before that happens, Willock crashes into Palace keeper Guaita.

Referee Michael Salisbury gives the goal but then VAR official Lee Mason tells him tp go and look at a replay on his pitchside monitor. The goal then disallowed for a Willock ‘foul’ on the keeper.

However, the ONLY reason that Joe Willock collides with keeper Guaita is because Palace defender Mitchell realises he is the wrong side of Joe Willock and clearly pushes him in the back, leading to the collision. This is also why he (Mitchell) doesn’t react better to the header across from Botman, as he is too busy pushing Willock, so no time to react as the ball then deflects off him into the net.

I never understand this with managers and I’m disappointed in Patrick Vieira, I thought he was one of the few who would just tell it as it is.

If you have seen the TV replays, you can do nothing else other than agree it should have been given as a goal. That is, unless I suppose you would bizarrely deny Newcastle a goal and make them take a penalty for the Mitchell push on Willock, potentially sending the Palace defender off as well for a red card offence.

I just don’t get it when Patrick Vieira and other managers do it.

He must know fine well that what he sees on the TV replays is a clear foul by his player on Willock and that the goal should have stood.

Why doesn’t he come out and say, we got lucky today, that decision was very fortunate and if it had been Palace denied a goal, I would have been very upset about it.

You would honestly think that the likes of Patrick Vieira are believing that if they admit they were lucky with such a decision and the goal should have stood…that the Premier League are going to use it as evidence and after the fact award the win to Newcastle United.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

(Alan Shearer calls out disgraceful Newcastle United VAR decision – Pathetic – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Everything but the…goal and shameful VAR decision against NUFC – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

