Official update on fitness / availability of 6 Newcastle United players ahead of Bournemouth

Late on Wednesday, the club published the latest gallery of images of the Newcastle United players training.

Those images showing the first team squad training earlier that day (Wednesday), only 72 hours before the game against Bournemouth.

The group training shots only featured 18 Newcastle United players from the first team squad, so obviously concerns about those who couldn’t be seen.

One who could be seen was new signing Loris Karius.

At his press conference on Friday morning, Eddie Howe saying he has trained well and whilst Karius has been without a club since having been released by Liverpool in June, will be fit and available to be in Saturday’s matchday squad as back up to Nick Pope.

As for Karl Darlow, Howe indicating it was a freak injury to the ankle in training and whilst he will be out for a while (6-8 weeks is the estimate), he could be back before the break for the World Cup (mid-November to Boxing Day).

The head coach had a positive update on long-term injury Jonjo Shelvey and hopes to also have him back before that break for the Qatar World Cup finals.

However, of course the big focus for fans is / has been when the trio of ASM, Wilson and Bruno might return, with all having hamstring injuries that Eddie Howe has regularly described as ‘minor’ but we are now at the 3-4 weeks stage of them having been missing.

At his press conference, Eddie Howe more tightlipped about the three of them, but this morning has seen a number of journalists all coming out with the same appraisal / information. That is, Bruno Guimaraes is set to be in the matchday squad against Bournemouth but for ASM and Callum Wilson it will be sometime after this international break.

None of the trio have been seen in the club’s official training photos since picking up their respective injuries in August, so it will be a major boost if any of them, seemingly hopefully Bruno, can play a part tomorrow.

It sounds like this two week break is coming at the perfect time to help get numbers back for Eddie Howe, in time for the second part of this season which will see nine games between Fulham away (1 October) and Chelsea home (12 November), eight in the Premier League and one League Cup third round match.

Eddie Howe on Bruno, Saint-Maximin and Wilson:

“Everyone has improved but I’ll leave my team-news until the time we get it.

“It’s been a slightly difficult period for us but hopefully we’re coming out of that.

“They’re big players for us and we need them back quickly.”

Eddie Howe on Loris Karius:

“The injury to Darlow – he was just in training doing normal shot action but he twisted his ankle.

“With that, we decided it was wise to move for someone with experience who could compliment the goalkeepers we have.

“He’s come in and trained very well.”

Eddie Howe on Jonjo Shelvey:

“Jonjo is making good progress.

“He’s out on the grass running and he’s looking good.

“He’s in a really good physical condition and he’s looking after himself so hopefully it wont be too long.”

