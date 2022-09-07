News

Official Premier League analysis on Alexander Isak confirms what we are all watching

Interesting new independent analysis on Alexander Isak.

The official Premier League site looking at the Newcastle player’s stats and levels of performance in his opening couple of games.

Newcastle fans already seeing with their own eyes what a class act Alexander Isak is, as the 22 year old impressed against Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

However, this official PL analysis confirms what we are seeing.

Their analysis is for the benefit of their fantasy football set-up but obviously the stats are relevant regardless.

They point out the following:

‘His five shots, four shots in the box and three shots on target are all team-leading totals in the last two Gameweeks.

Indeed, his three big chances were bettered only by the four of Erling Haaland (£12.0m) among all players in Fantasy during that period.’

The official Premier League site analysis also considers the games that Newcastle United have coming up.

It has been a tough opening sequence of games, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in opposition, plus tricky away games at Brighton and Wolves.

However, the good news is that at least on paper, there is an easier run of matches coming up.

The Premier League analysis uses their Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR) stats, which ranks matches from 1-5 with one the easiest and five the most difficult. Four of the next six NUFC games are given a difficulty rating of only two, meaning at least in theory that Alexander Isak will see even more goal opportunities open up in the weeks ahead.

Official Premier League site analysis on Alexander Isak:

‘The Scout is tipping four low-owned players who could be set for a breakout Gameweek in Fantasy Premier League.

Alexander Isak (NEW) £7.0m

The forward is owned by only 4.2 per cent of managers ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to West Ham United.

Isak has made an immediate impact after signing from Real Sociedad, where he produced 23 goals and four assists in the previous two seasons in LaLiga.

The Swede scored on his debut at Liverpool in Gameweek 5, earning seven points.

The underlying numbers further highlight Isak’s influence on the Newcastle attack.

Newcastle’s upcoming schedule hands Isak the opportunity to extend the impressive start to his Magpies’ career.

According to the Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR), four of their next six matches score only two.

Isak can profit from that run of opponents, offering managers a major source of value at a cost of only £7.0m in Fantasy.’

