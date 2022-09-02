News

Official club update – 3 Newcastle United players ruled out for Crystal Palace but hopeful on 3 others

Three Newcastle United players won’t be available for Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace.

However, Eddie Howe is hopeful on three others.

The Newcastle United head coach giving an official club injury / fitness / availability update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe indicating that Callum Wilson will be missing for a fourth match in a row after picking up a hamstring issue against Manchester City. The striker missing the win over Tranmere, draw against Wolves, then that late late defeat at Anfield.

Wilson not available alongside longer-term injuries, Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth.

Eddie Howe has said all along that Callum Wilson won’t be out long with his ‘minor’ hamstring injury and the player himself said the same earlier this week.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes also have minor hamstring issues but the NUFC head coach is hopeful they will be available for this Crystal Palace match. No doubt a lot will depend on how they do in training today (Friday) following Eddie Howe’s press conference.

Eddie Howe reported that Alexander Isak had a ‘dead leg’ after the Liverpool match but is hopeful / expects him to make the Palace game, the head coach when asked whether the Swedish striker will be available answering ‘I certainly hope so.’

Nick Pope suffered from dizziness very early in the Liverpool match and received treatment on the pitch but Eddie Howe making clear there are no issues regarding his availability on Saturday.

Eddie Howe talking about the injuries / fitness / availability and the early season demands on his players:

“Bruno (Guimaraes) and Maxi (Allan Saint-Maximin are close (to returning), not serious injuries.

“We will wait and see whether they are fit for this week(end).

“Callum (Wilson) is slightly behind the other two, I would say.

“The congested schedule (this season, due to the World Cup finals) really does put the bodies of the players under stress and they are probably at the point where they are giving everything.

“You could see it the other day with the two Joes (Joelinton and Joe Willock) and Sean Longstaff.

“The distance that they covered (against Liverpool) at the speed they did, it was incredible.”

