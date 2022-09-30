News

Official club availability update for Fulham match – 3 Newcastle United players fit to play, 2 late calls and 1 ruled out

NUFC fans looking ahead to Saturday and wondering which Newcastle United players will be available.

Newcastle returning to action at Craven Cottage after the international break, where a win would guarantee Newcastle United going above Fulham, who are currently sitting in sixth.

Friday morning has seen an official club update on various Newcastle United players, their injury / fitness situation, their likely availability for this Fulham game.

Eddie Howe press conference, talking about six Newcastle United players and where they are currently at in terms of potential availability for Saturday:

Callum Wilson – Has trained the past 10 days and will be available on Saturday.

Bruno Guimaraes – Has ‘trained well’ and fine for this Fulham match.

Elliot Anderson – Available for tomorrow.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Eddie Howe declaring ‘He’s had a period away but he’s come back and he’s close.’

Aleksandar Isak – Will be unavailable for Saturday but injury not thought to be serious.

Chris Wood – Injury forced him off against Australia on Sunday after a heavy challenge, Eddie Howe says it will be a ‘late call’ on the Kiwi striker for the Fulham match.

So, Alexander Isak won’t be available on Saturday but a more positive report on the injury he has picked up.

Meanwhile, excellent news to hear Bruno, Callum Wilson and Elliot Anderson all available.

Whilst Chris Wood facing a late call / test on whether he will make the bench, a similar sounding situation for Allan Saint-Maximin, with Eddie Howe appearing to indicate ASM might be amongst the subs as well tomorrow.

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“Callum has trained.

“He’s trained for around ten days with us now and is in a good place.

“Every time he comes back from an injury he does the work and doesn’t cut corners.

“He’s put a lot of work in with the sports science team too so he’s looked good.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes:

“We were concerned for him but he’s come back and the scan was good.

“He’s trained and he’s trained well.

“It’s slightly disrupted him because these two weeks were important for his match sharpness but he’s physically fine and in the squad for tomorrow.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“He picked up an injury training with Sweden but the scan doesn’t look too bad.

“We’re not overly concerned it’s a long injury.

“With any muscle injury there’s a period where you have to be careful.

“He’s out running on the grass and is looking good.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“He’s doing well.

“He’s had a period away but he’s come back and he’s close.

“There’s a lot of moving parts with us at the moment.

“I’m being vague but that’s because there are a few situations that are unclear going into the game – Allan is one of them.”

