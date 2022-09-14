News

Official club announcement – 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad confirmed

The 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad has been revealed.

An official club announcement (see below) on Wednesday afternoon confirming the players.

No massive surprises, as Eddie Howe and the Newcastle United owners had done a very professional job in ensuring as far as possible, no players left at the club getting paid but not able to be named in the squad due to too many players.

The biggest news is that of the injured players, Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow are included in the 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad, whilst Emil Krafth is left out.

When it comes to goalkeepers, as well as the currently injured Karl Darlow, Nick Pope and Loris Karius are named, meaning Mark Gillespie is left out.

Official NUFC club announcement – 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad confirmed – 14 September 2022:

Newcastle United has confirmed its 25-man squad for the first half of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Premier League clubs are required to submit their squad lists, with summer signings Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett all included for the Magpies, as is recent arrival Loris Karius, who signed a short-term deal with the Magpies last week.

Defender Emil Krafth, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury in the Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers, misses out on a place, while Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow – who are both expected to return to action before the Sweden international – are named.

The list only covers contracted players over the age of 21, meaning younger players like 19-year-old Elliot Anderson – who has impressed for Eddie Howe’s side this term – are still eligible to feature but do not need to be included on the list.

Newcastle United’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season is as follows:

2 Kieran Trippier

3 Paul Dummett

4 Sven Botman

5 Fabian Schär

6 Jamaal Lascelles

7 Joelinton

8 Jonjo Shelvey

9 Callum Wilson

10 Allan Saint-Maximin

11 Matt Ritchie

12 Jamal Lewis

13 Matt Targett

14 Alexander Isak

18 Loris Karius

19 Javier Manquillo

20 Chris Wood

21 Ryan Fraser

22 Nick Pope

23 Jacob Murphy

24 Miguel Almirón

26 Karl Darlow

28 Joe Willock

33 Dan Burn

36 Sean Longstaff

39 Bruno Guimarães

