Official announcement – Nick Pope pulls off Premier League save of the month winner

The winner of the August 2022 Premier League save of the month has been announced.

Allan Saint-Maximin earlier announced as goal of the month winner, now Nick Pope taking the honours at the other end of the pitch.

The NUFC keeper picking up the award after his brilliant save from Adam Lallana in the goalless draw at Brighton.

That save helping Nick Pope make it three clean sheets from his first six Newcastle United matches in the Premier League.

Just how did @Popey1992 keep this Adam Lallana header out? 😲@NUFC‘s summer signing wins August’s Castrol Save of the Month 🧤#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/VzuPAcujNi — Premier League (@premierleague) September 16, 2022

Premier League goal of the month winner – Official announcement – 16 September 2022:

‘Nick Pope’s superb stop for Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion has been voted August’s Castrol Save of the Month.

Pope showed superb reflexes as he dived to his left, keeping out a downward header from midfielder Adam Lallana and earning Newcastle a point.

It ensured the 30-year-old finished his first two matches at his new club with clean sheets in both, following his summer move from Burnley.

Pope is the first ever winner of the Castrol Save of the Month award. He topped a shortlist featuring seven other sensational saves by goalkeepers across August.

“It’s not something you quite expect and it’s nice to be the first winner of the award,” he said.

“Before the cross comes in you’re thinking ‘Can I come out and affect the cross, come out and punch it, catch it and make that split-second decision?’

“I saw him flying in, thinking he was favourite to win the header, so luckily enough I hit the ground and managed to turn it around the post.”

It gives Newcastle an August awards double, after Allan Saint-Maximin’s volley against Wolverhampton Wanderers was voted Budweiser Goal of the Month.’

