Official announcement – Allan Saint-Maximin smashes home Premier League goal of the month winner

The winner of the August 2022 Premier League goal of the month has been announced.

Newcastle United had three of the eight nominations.

Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick against Man City, Fabian Schar’s top corner from outside the box against Forest.

However, the rightful winner was…Allan Saint-Maximin with his superb controlled long range volley against Wolves.

Premier League goal of the month winner – Official announcement – 16 September 2022:

‘Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning volley for Newcastle United at Wolverhampton Wanderers has been voted the August Budweiser Goal of the Month.

Saint-Maximin met Hwang Hee-chan’s high clearance with a first-time effort from the edge of the box that flew past goalkeeper Jose Sa before he could react.

Not only was it a stunning strike but it was also a 90th-minute equaliser that preserved Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the season.

Saint-Maximin’s effort topped an eight-goal shortlist after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts.

It is the first time the Frenchman has won a Premier League monthly award, and it gives Newcastle successive Budweiser Goal of the Month awards, after Miguel Almiron won the final one of last season for his solo strike against Crystal Palace.’

