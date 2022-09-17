Opinion

Now is the time for Elliot Anderson

Morning all, well the season is well underway, yet we are still seeing some of our young talent being given little opportunity to progress, let’s take Elliot Anderson as a prime example.

Having seen him shine in pre-season, I wonder why he has not been given more opportunity?

This season in the Premier League, only 32 minutes so far in three appearances as a substitute.

Having followed his progress on loan at Bristol Rovers last season, it is clear the lad is an exceptional talent.

Nicknamed Billy Elliot due to his fast feet, but even faster brain, an engine like a Rolls Royce, and the stamina of an iron man competitor.

Why are we still awaiting his first Premier League start?

Having personally seen him at Bristol Rovers, he was sensational, virtually dragging them single-handedly to promotion with scintillating displays.

This afternoon against Bournemouth, I really do hope Eddie Howe shows faith and starts him.

As fans we are craving to see one of own burst onto the scene, rather than come on near the end for a paltry few minutes.

Let him contribute from minute one, let him excite the crowd.

Let the crowd lift him to the heights he will surely rise to, we should never again let the likes of Ivan Toney, among others, slip away, due to the lack of support and opportunity.

It is welcoming to see and hear we are reaching out to young talent all over the world and those future stars in our own country, to join us in building a pool of superior talented youths who will develop into stars of the future.

So today let’s hope Eddie Howe opens the door fully for young Elliot Anderson to display his talents.

Setting the example to others, that youth players do get their chance at Newcastle United, it is an opportunity that cannot be missed.

