Opinion

Nou Camp – When Newcastle United fans and Sunderland fans paid a visit

I was chuckling away to myself last night at an old tale told by one of the best young-uns I have ever had the pleasure to work with, concerning a visit to the Nou Camp.

It was about 2004 when Jonny came into work looking for me, with a grin as wide as a Cheshire (not a black one, they are so miserable) Cat.

You see, the previous week Jonny had been his big brother’s best man.

His older sibling then popping off to Barcelona for a short honeymoon with his new wife.

Unlike Jonny, his brother was not really that much into football and Newcastle United but had this great story to tell on his return.

It was divine and heavenly music to my ears…

On the last day of their honeymoon, Jonny’s brother and his new missus decided to go on a tour of the famous Nou Camp.

The fella doing the tour was a cheeky-chappie local and as he guided them around the super stadium, proved to have a good understanding of English and a great sense of humour.

There were quite a few doing the tour with folk from all over, most notably Dutch, German and English.

Near the end when everyone had witnessed Barca’s extensive trophy room, the little host humbly asked the party if he could ask about who they supported and how their teams were faring.

A big German was first up and he proudly proclaimed Bayern Munich.

The little Catalan replied “Aah the Kaiser, Gerd Muller….Rummenigge very good”.

He searched along the line with a wandering eye and asked another couple.

Ajax was the reply and the little host went into raptures about Barca legend Johan Cruyff and even Patrick Kluivert.

Other people soon joined in and the host had a vast knowledge of even some of the smaller teams.

Eventually it was Jonny’s brother’s turn and he shyly said “Newcastle…Newcastle United.”

The host’s eyes lit up and he began jumping on the spot, seemingly heading an imaginary football and shouting “Asprilla!”

He then started bowing and worshipping our then manager Sir Bobby Robson.

Well, you have probably guessed what’s coming next.

Not to be outdone one woman was nagging and nudging her man, saying “tell him, tell him.”

The host said “please do, you are all welcome in our house.”

Gingerly the lad said “Sunderland” and after a slight and polite delay the host apologetically replied “I have never heard of the Sunderland….we must move on now for refreshments ladies and gentleman.”

