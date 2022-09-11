News

Newcastle v Bournemouth set to go ahead but trio of other Premier League matches still at risk – Report

After the cancellation of this weekend’s Premier League round of fixtures, NUFC fans left wondering whether Newcastle v Bournemouth will also be put back to a later date.

Whilst all other sports (Golf, Rugby League, Horse Racing, Cricket, Rugby League) resumed this weekend, football authorities stood alone in calling off / banned all games, from Premier League right down to under eights and Sunday league matches.

The Queen’s funeral has now been confirmed as taking place on Monday and a bank holiday announced for the public.

However, no official announcement as yet, on what will happen with Premier League and other matches, next weekend’s planned schedule sees PL games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday but none of them due to be played on the Monday (19 September), as players head off with their national squads.

A new report / update on Sunday has claimed that Newcastle v Bournemouth is set to go ahead as originally scheduled, a 3pm kick-off at St James’ Park on Saturday 17 September.

The report from The Athletic says that their information is that the Newcastle v Bournemouth game is set to take place, along with other Premier League matches, but three other matches are still at risk.

The report says that the three games that could still be called off are Tottenham v Leicester on Saturday, then on Sunday the Brentford v Arsenal and Chelsea v Liverpool matches.

The reasoning being that so many police officers are set to be deployed at short notice to help manage the Queen’s state funeral. Huge numbers of people are expected to descend on the capital in advance.

The Athletic say that for these three PL fixtures scheduled to be played in London next weekend, on suggestion has been to reverse two of the fixtures, with Liverpool hosting Chelsea and Spurs playing at Leicester.

However, it sounds unlikely this will happen, with so little time to organise and of course fans able to get to the matches if the fixtures are flipped.

Anyway, good news that Newcastle v Bournemouth appears likely to go ahead. Just need official confirmation now, hopefully forthcoming in the near future.

