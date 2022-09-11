Transfer Market

Newcastle United trying to sign Lennon Miller and Chris Rigg – Report

Lennon Miller and Chris Rigg are being targeted by Newcastle United.

A new report saying that both young players are being regularly scouted by NUFC at their current clubs, with official approaches set to be made.

The two teenagers are both midfielders who are also interesting a number of other Premier League clubs, the pair said to be two of the most promising prospects in their age group.

As well as the more headline spending on the first team squad, Newcastle United are also looking to build at all other levels, playing catch-up after 14+ years of Mike Ashley neglect.

This summer has already seen the Newcastle United younger age levels bring in other teenage prospects, the likes of Alex Murphy, Jordan Hackett, Charlie McArthur and Jude Smith.

Newcastle United interest in Chris Rigg was first reported back in April, when the midfielder was only 14.

The Sunderland midfielder turned 15 in June and he’s an England youth international, plus he has already played for the Mackem under 21s.

Everton have been trying hard to sign him but The Sun say that Newcastle United are especially confident of eventually landing the midfielder, due to the fact Chris Rigg and the rest of his family are NUFC fans.

The report talks of a package of around £2.5m as the eventual ballpark amount Newcastle United could land Chris Rigg for.

With Dan Ashworth joining Eddie Howe at St James’ Park, as the club’s Sporting Director, the search for young talent is going to be relentless, with this new report also saying that Lennon Miller is another youth prospect Newcastle are preparing to try and sign.

The teenage midfielder turned 16 only a couple of weeks ago (25 August 2022) and six days later made his first team debut for Motherwell as a sub, coming off the bench in a 4-0 League Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

