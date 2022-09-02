Opinion

Newcastle United transfer window analysis on all thirteen deals – Four in and nine out

Well, there we go, the Newcastle United transfer window has “slammed shut” as they say, and with it another couple of months of crazy deals and huge fees paid.

How did NUFC actually do though?

I’m going to give a quick couple of sentences on each of our first team squad incomings and outgoings and what I think of them, hopefully nothing too controversial there…!

Incomings

Matt Targett (Aston Villa – Approx £15 million)

A really solid signing, left back was a position we were struggling with for a while, and he’s been nothing but rock solid since coming in on loan in January.

No brainer to make that a permanent and weakens a PL rival to boot.

Nick Pope (Burnley – Approx £10 million)

Another absolute no brainer, given how good he was at struggling Burnley for the past few seasons.

Really good price given that he was too good for the championship and we’ve already seen the difference he makes in the first few games of the season. Only downside, we’ll visit that later in the article…

Sven Botman (LOSC Lille – Approx £33 million)

A real statement signing, the centre back we’ve been after since the takeover took place.

A real promising talent and already an established first team player yet to reach his prime, there’s no telling the ceiling Botman has.

Someone to build a backline around, and adding onto other acquisitions, someone who really has solidified our defence for the future.

Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad – Approx £63 million)

Another massive statement signing, one we desperately needed.

He has only been on the pitch an hour and already shown his ability.

Another player yet to reach his prime and with a huge amount of potential on top of his current talent, with his tactical flexibility this one really does make us look so much more threatening in attack.

Can’t wait to see more of him.

Outgoings

Isaac Hayden (Norwich – Loan)

A solid player for us and one I would have honestly been happy to keep as a squad player due to his versatility.

He was never going to get much time on the pitch with the additions we made, so all in all a sensible choice to loan him out, with a potential fee later.

Jeff Hendrick (Reading – Loan)

Never really kicked on at Newcastle, summed up a lot of the previous era.

Ciaran Clark (Sheffield United – Loan)

Another one ruined by the previous manager.

Did some good things in the past for Newcastle (and helped us discover Joelinton’s best position) but after new defensive additions he was never getting a kick of the ball.

Dwight Gayle (Stoke City- Free / Nominal Fee)

A strange one.

Always brilliant in the second tier but could never quite cut it in the top division.

Given a hilariously long contract, suited all parties to let him go and hopefully rediscover his best form in the Championship.

Freddie Woodman (Preston North End- Undisclosed Fee)

A bit like Gayle, showed real promise in the Championship while out on loan, but when forced into the spotlight last season really struggled.

Whether that was due to ability, the tactics ahead of him, or a combination of both (one more than the other I think), we’ll never know where he could have gone. A shame but probably the best decision.

Kell Watts (Peterborough United – Loan)

Smart decision, seems to be a good prospect but needs some game time to develop.

Federico Fernandez (Elche – Free / Nominal Fee)

A really good player when he did play for us but another squeezed out by new additions.

Personally, I thought he should have got more game time over others in the past but it’s only fair to let him go and get some games while he still can.

Matty Longstaff (Colchester United – Loan)

Is this one last chance for Longstaff junior?

In my opinion he’s been living off those two goals against Manchester United for too long, showed very little elsewhere.

Obviously was starved of proper coaching and game time has not helped his development, so hopefully he can go away and prove me wrong.

Martin Dubravka (Manchester United – Loan with obligation to buy if making enough appearances)

This one leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

Does Dubravka deserve to be a number one? Absolutely, he’s been immense for us since he came in as an unheard of signing and deserves nothing but praise.

If he’d gone somewhere to be a first team starter, would have had no complaints, but to sit on a different bench? Seems like he’s not getting much out of it for me. Maybe that’s just my dislike for Manchester Reds talking…

Overall, I think it has been a fantastic Newcastle United transfer window.

Clearing out a lot of deadwood and brought in some brilliant talent to add to our January additions.

Could have done with another winger or creative midfielder, but given how well Howe has developed the team so far, I’d rather wait for his right options to appear than make a last gasp panic buy that doesn’t fit the plan.

Bring on the rest of the season!

