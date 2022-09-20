Opinion

Newcastle United start to the season – The truth of what has gone on

Newcastle United are seven games into the new season.

It should have been eight matches into the new 2022/23 campaign by this point, only for the West Ham away game to be put back due to the death of the Queen and all football banned that weekend.

So where are we at? How are Newcastle United doing?

Well, the first and most natural place we all look is of course the Premier League table:

That gives us the basic information BUT as Newcastle United fans what have we actually watched…?

Comparing the seven Newcastle United matches so far, with the equivalent fixtures last season (substituting the promoted teams with their equivalents last season – Forest went up via play-offs as did Brentford, Bournemouth went up as runners-up as did Watford):

Newcastle 2 Forest 0 (Newcastle 3 Brentford 3)

Eddie Howe’s team played pretty well against Brentford last season, only for individual errors to let them down at the back.

Newcastle playing far far better though against Forest this season, absolutely dominating the match and should have won by far more goals.

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 (Brighton 1 Newcastle 1)

A poor dour game last season, Newcastle fortunate to get a draw via a very rare Hayden goal.

This time around, Newcastle doing ok first half but very second best after the break and fortunate to get a draw, Nick Pope and his defence in great form.

Newcastle 3 Man City 3 (Newcastle 0 Man City 4)

Newcastle did have some positive moments last December but a very early goal set in motion pretty much a walkover for the visitors.

A brilliant performance in August, Newcastle very much deserving the point and possibly all three (were two goals up, had some great other chances, should have had clear penalty just before half-time – Stones fouling Schar)

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 2 Newcastle 1)

A shocker last season in this final Steve Bruce away match, hardly got out of our half and only two shots on target and a consolation goal courtesy of a Wolves mix up at the back.

Last month Newcastle dominated the match / possession, should have had the game won and deserved all three points.

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 (Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1)

Some promise very early on last season and match officials played a key role in the Liverpool equaliser. However, after that, pretty much all one way traffic for home side.

This time around, played really well. First hour always a threat and after excellent opener, cheated out of a two goal lead via dodgy VAR call. Hanging on for point final half hour and would have got it, if nor for referee’s added added added time.

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 (Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0)

Won last year with Miguel Almiron’s goal of the season (also his only goal of the season. Played decent in a tight match and on balance deserved the win.

Absolutely deserved the win earlier this month, only a man of the match display from visiting keeper, poor finishing, last gasp defending and a shocking refereeing / VAR decision denying a NUFC victory.

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 (Newcastle 1 Watford 1)

A really poor performance in January, looked to have won it with ASM goal just after half-time, poor defending allowing late equaliser. Deserved to win but only marginally.

On Saturday it was a tale of dominating the match / possession but missing key players to take advantage. However, still absolutely deserved to win by at least a couple of goals, hitting both posts, whilst another keeper having a MOTM performance and dogged last ditch defending, as well as poor finishing, the only things denying the victory (plus of course switching off for the opening goal).

Comparing the seven games with the equivalent fixtures last season, Newcastle United have eight points, whereas last season it was six points from these equivalent matches.

However, that doesn’t even begin to explain just how different this has been in these last seven matches.

In my opinion, Newcastle United have played significantly better in at least six of the seven fixtures this season compared to 2021/22, whilst even at Brighton I think NUFC played marginally better this time, BUT the Seagulls were far better in this game than last season.

You can excuse lazy pundits and journalists up to a point, if they haven’t watched these seven Newcastle United matches and purely look at the results / league table, then no surprise they come out with such lame stuff, questioning why so little improvement with NUFC.

However, if you are a Newcastle fan who HAS watched these seven games, then there is no excuse. Even with key injuries, Eddie Howe has had the team playing far better than in the equivalent games last season, only a fool would not recognise that, or somebody with an agenda.

The performances against Liverpool and especially Man City were a million miles away from what we saw last season against the same teams. Plus, due to injuries and a packed run of games, Eddie Howe only started with four outfield players at Anfield who most fans would regard as first choice.

In the other games, Brighton away excepted, Newcastle have absolutely dominated the games / possession / stats against Wolves, Palace, Forest and Bournemouth. Instead of a win and three draws, it could and should have been four victories, six more points. At the very least it should have been four more points, either way it would have seen Newcastle going into this international break in fifth and not tenth place.

Not forgetting that it could so easily have been a case of six points and not one from the matches against Man City and Liverpool. Eddie Howe’s team excellent against Man City and having the chances, whilst but for the dodgy VAR call it would have been a 2-0 lead at Anfield.

The big thing watching those two matches was the fact though that Newcastle United were properly competing in both games. Yes, the tactics were more negative at Anfield but with the team he could put out, Eddie Howe had little choice. However, at the same time he used a brave high press away at Liverpool and it was an approach that did give Newcastle a real goal threat, as well as them having to do a lot of defending.

If Newcastle United continue to play at the levels they have shown overall so far this season, then with some or all of the key injured players returning, I think for sure we will see the results catch up with the levels of performance.

