Newcastle United star wins Premier League goal of the month accolade by a landslide

Some great contenders when it came to Premier League goal of the month for August 2022.

However, one goal seen as way ahead of the rest, winning by a landslide.

Match of The Day asking football fans to pick the best striker for August 2022 from eight contenders.

This is how the voting ended for Premier League goal of the month – August 2022:

8% Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal v Leicester – Saturday 13th August

7% Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford v Man Utd – Saturday 13th August

17% Luis Diaz – Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Monday 15th August

9% Kieran Trippier – Newcastle v Man City – Sunday 21st August

11% Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool v Bournemouth – Saturday 27th August

2% Ruben Neves – Wolves v Newcastle – Sunday 28th August

39% Allan Saint-Maximin – Wolves v Newcastle – Sunday 28th August

7% Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace v Brentford – Tuesday 30th August

As you can see, ASM’s brilliant controlled volley from distance at Wolves, the easy winner.

The Frenchman’s goal getting more than twice as many votes as the next highest.

Fourth highest (and no doubt would have been higher if NUFC fans not splitting their votes…) was Kieran Trippier for his outstanding effort against Man City.

