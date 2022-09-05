News

Newcastle United star makes the ‘Who Scored’ Premier League team of the week

This Newcastle United star so unlucky not to be on the winning side on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s team the better side and deserved the three points, though Crystal Palace were decent and carried a threat of their own.

However, Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier denied a win after his captain’s performance, due to the shambolic incompetence displayed by VAR official Lee Mason and referee Michael Salisbury.

Zaha had been kept very quiet by Trippier and the England defender was also arguably Newcastle’s most creative player, in both open play and especially on set-pieces.

It was his yet another excellent Trippier delivery into the box, which was met by Botman’s header and resulted in the own ‘goal’ (see above) that wasn’t allowed to stand.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week and it includes one Newcastle United star, the full PL team below and then their explanation of why Kieran Trippier was included:

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 8.18

‘Newcastle may have been held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at the weekend, yet Kieran Trippier was a creative force to be reckoned with at St. James’ Park.

He made six key passes from right-back, an impressive return for the England international, and was defensively sound as he made two tackles and two interceptions to secure a spot in the side with a WhoScored rating of 8.18.’

Meanwhile, a former Newcastle United striker had a stand out weekend…

Ivan Toney (Brentford) – 10.0

‘Ivan Toney became the third player to earn a perfect WhoScored 10 rating in a Premier League match this season as he excelled in Brentford’s 5-2 win over Leicester. The Bees hitman bagged a hat-trick on home turf, netting with three of six shots, to cap a stunning display in west London.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 3 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 48% (50%) Newcastle 52% (50%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 23 (7) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 9 (4) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Crystal Palace 5 (1) Newcastle 13 (6)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 79), Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Fraser (Anderson 70), Isak (Wood 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

