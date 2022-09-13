News

Newcastle United star makes the ‘Who Scored’ best Premier League summer signings team

Who have been the best Premier League summer signings so far?

Six rounds of matches into the season and who has really impressed?

With Premier League games set to start up again this coming weekend, a team of the best Premier League summer signings has been published (see below).

Whoscored putting this team together, based on the Premier League summer signings who have averaged the highest ratings, in each position.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their best Premier League summer signings team and it includes one Newcastle United star:

Pope (Newcastle) – 7.27

Williams (Forest) – 7.16

Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) – 7.01

Collins (Wolves) – 6.91

Zinchenko (Arsenal) – 6.95

Palhinha (Fulham) – 6.94

Roca (Leeds (6.92)

Doucoure (Crystal Palace) – 6.89

Nunes (Wolves) – 6.89

Haaland (Man City) – 8.20

Jesus (Arsenal) – 7.75

A great start for Nick Pope at Newcastle United, no Premier League keeper having more than the three clean sheets from six PL matches that Pope has got.

As for the ratings above, when it comes to this best team of Premier League summer signings, only Jesus and Haaland have higher ratings than the NUFC keeper.

