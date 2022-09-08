Opinion

Newcastle United star gifted great England World Cup starting chance due to injury

England kick-off their World Cup campaign in Qatar in ten weeks time.

The 21 November their first group game is against Iran, followed by the United States and finally Wales.

Only one England get together with competitive games planned before then, with Gareth Southgate set to name that squad next week.

The national side have Nations League matches away against Italy (Friday 23 September) and then Germany at home on Monday 26 September.

For a change, as Newcastle United fans we have serious interest in the choices Gareth Southgate will be making.

Kieran Trippier looks all but certain to be named in next week’s squad and the final England squad that flies to Qatar. Whilst Callum Wilson started the season in great form with two goals from three games and will be hoping that injury doesn’t prevent Southgate considering him for the squad he will name next week.

Nick Pope is another Newcastle United player with real England aspirations and of course this played a big part in the keeper wanting to come to Newcastle this summer.

He has been a regular in recent years and has been named 30 times in matchday squads for England, Pope looks sure to be in next week’s squad and the World Cup finals one, but has he now got the chance to go one better?

It has just been revealed that Jordan Pickford has a thigh injury and is set to be out for a month, obviously missing this England squad in September, whilst any significant injury at this point will also cast at least some doubt on availability for Qatar.

In Pickford’s absence, it looks to be between Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale for the starting position in these September matches against Italy and Germany, with all to play for in Pickford’s absence.

Ramsdale has only played three times for England and was actually given his chance in the most recent England game in June, the Arsenal keeper doing his England chances no good as he was part of a horror show that saw the national side lose 4-0 at home to Hungary.

In contrast, Nick Pope has a pretty outstanding England record, it reads played eight and won eight, with only one goal conceded across all of those games.

As Newcastle fans we have seen just how seriously good this goalkeeper is.

No Premier League keeper has more than the three clean sheets (from six games) that Nick Pope is currently on, whilst the underlying stats are also outstanding so far.

These are the stats for the other 14 clubs’ (not big six) keepers so far:

Then this is from the official Premier League site for all goalkeepers:

I really hope that Callum Wilson doesn’t see injury prevent him having his chance, with Gareth Southgate able to name 26 instead of the usual 23 players for the World Cup finals, Wilson is definitely worth a chance in the squad on his goalscoring stats.

As for Pope and Trippier, for me they are certainties to be in Qatar and definitely possibilities for starting positions in my opinion, if things fall right for them. Trent Alexander-Arnold might be an excellent footballer but isn’t a great defender, whilst he is having a poor start to the season (terrible against Napoli last night). Kyle Walker is similar for me, a very good footballer / athlete but not a great defender. Plus, as we have seen, Trippier on set-pieces is a massive plus as well.

