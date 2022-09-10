Opinion

Newcastle United social media blowing up – From Jurgen Klopp back to when Kenny Wharton sat on the ball

Newcastle United play Liverpool at Anfield and social media blows up.

Nick Pope time wasting. Joelinton going down with cramp. Liverpool play Klopp time and score in the 98th minute.

The two benches are at each other, Jurgen Klopp had spent the whole game thumping the air and shouting at officials as things have not gone his way in the game.

It is Saturday 7 November 1987 and Newcastle get beat four nil away at Luton in Division One, with a crowd of 7,638 in attendance.

Two years previously there was an evening game at Kenilworth Road that went down in history. Millwall were playing Luton on a Wednesday night and double the usual away support was in attendance. Rioting ensued and I recall watching the scenes on News at Ten. Plastic seats being flung, fans on the pitch and the police struggling to contain it.

The then Thatcher government attempted to implement draconian measures on football clubs. Luton became a members only club with no away supporters allowed and Thatcher wanted all clubs to do the same. Luton’s chairman was an outspoken Tory MP called David Evans (after his death he was described as a ‘colourful character’, read into that what you like).

Fortunately, the FA and Football League were separate organisations which Thatcher could not get her head around, two organisations running football! They were as inept, incompetent, and most likely as corrupt and useless as the Premier League are today. So, football was under the cosh in the media and was a political issue due to the disorder that went with football games.

I have written previously about how different the football experience was back in the eighties but it was when I was a teenager/twenty something and started going to home and away games on a regular basis, so it really had an influence on me and my understanding of the tribalism of being a football supporter.

So that game in 1987 at Kenilworth Road, the Luton team took the mick while stuffing us four nil and the Newcastle players had been humiliated.

I have been at games where the team is in control and every pass is greeted with “ole” but I have never been comfortable with this, just as I have never been a person to boo an ex-player, for fear that this will simply motivate them more (How many ex-players have scored against us?).

I was not at Luton obviously, so did not see what went on, on the pitch. However, the return game at St James’ Park has gone down in folklore as the game where Kenny Wharton sat on the ball and Gazza demonstrated his ball juggling skills.

(Go to 3.15 for the Kenny Wharton / Gazza moments after Newcastle went 4-0 up)

The Luton players were so angered by the Newcastle players taking the mick in return (revenge after the game down there), that there were skirmishes at the final whistle.

I was in the West Stand Paddock for the game with my brother, perfectly positioned to see Kenny Wharton sit on the ball.

When Liverpool next come to town, lets hope Eddie and the boys remember the Liverpool players celebrating winning in Klopp time by taking the mick out of Joelinton stretching because of cramp. We owe them one.

