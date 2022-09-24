Opinion

Newcastle United signings claims – Simply embarrassing

We have seen nine Newcastle United signings in 2022.

Five in the January transfer window, four permanents (Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood) and Matt Targett an initial loan deal.

Then a further four Newcastle United signings in the summer transfer window, all permanent ones, with Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Alexander Isak and Matt Targett contracted long-term.

The three months of the summer window took a monster effort to get through as a Newcastle fan, as we had three early signings and then seemingly a wait forever for the late on Isak deal.

At last, finally we could all take a rest from all the speculation…wrong!

No sooner had the summer transfer window ended at 11pm on 1 September, but we were then immediately subjected to the media / newspapers putting out countless stories of Newcastle United signings that are going to be (allegedly) made in January 2023, a mixture of recycled / regurgitated transfer tales we had been subjected to for the previous three months and new ones dreamt up by the various papers / journalists.

If I thought it was bad in early September 2022 directly after the summer window closed, I’d seen nothing compared to what we as Newcastle United fans have now been subjected to.

An absolute torrent of nonsense during this international break and just as a small sample, these are just some of the Newcastle United transfer ‘news’ headlines from the past 24 hours (Friday into Saturday):

‘Newcastle United turn attention to January as summer target provides early transfer reminder’

‘Newcastle United and Everton dealt blow as transfer target pens long-term deal’

‘Leicester City in ‘talks’ amid Newcastle transfer links as Sean Dyche outlines next job stance’

‘Newcastle United transfer rumours as summer target pens new Watford deal & Magpies monitor Ajax star’

‘Newcastle United linked with another Brazilian wonderkid as Everton and Arsenal eye £30m target’

‘Newcastle makes Arsenal target their dream signing’

‘Newcastle United transfer target agrees deal following £30m bid’

‘Newcastle United and Manchester United make ‘transfer promise’ to Brazilian wonderkid wanted by PSG’

‘Leicester City open ‘talks’ as Newcastle United line up blockbuster transfer’

‘Newcastle United ‘discussing’ £35m January transfer as Sven Botman ‘concern’ highlighted’

Newcastle United eye cut-price defender deal as Sven Botman learns Eddie Howe’s ‘clear vision’

Newcastle United suffer early January transfer blow following fresh development

‘Delay could have cost Newcastle United chance to secure transfer coup from Premier League rivals’

‘Agent left ‘deflated’ after former Manchester United star rejects Newcastle United offer’

Sad to say as well, most of these headlines above are from local newspapers.

Just how desperate are they???

I know hardly anybody buys newspapers these days and so they have to try and grab attention online….but this is simply embarrassing and surely they can’t survive for very much longer if this is the best they can do.

The thing is, there is one constant theme running through all of them, that instantly should set alarm bells ringing.

Not one of these headlines above, names the player Newcastle United are supposedly interested in, going to bid for, going to sign etc etc .

Why not name the player?

Well, we all surely know why. The absolute desperation for clicks, means newspapers deliberately won’t include the ‘target’s’ name in the headline because you will then know it is an absolute waste of time.

However, they know that many of us remain weak in terms of if they do leave the name out, we can’t stop ourselves from satisfying the curiosity and simply clicking to find out who the story is about and then clicking straight back out.

I don’t know about you but I seriously question if local newspapers have any future? Well, if this is what they come out with then it answers the question doesn’t it? Headline after headline and remember this is only 23 days after the last window shut AND 99 (NINETY NINE) days before the next one opens and any real Newcastle United signings can even be potentially made!

A few journalists are worth persevering with, in my opinion, but we are talking about the likes of Craig Hope (The Mail), Martin Hardy (The Times). Luke Edwards (yes a pain in the whatever but does come out with some decent NUFC stuff) and the lads from The Athletic. Three of those you can only read their articles if you pay for access (Times, Telegraph and Athletic), so I’m guessing most of you don’t even see their stuff! As for the locals…it now seems an awful awful long time since the days when as a kid you waited for the Chronicle to be delivered and find out what was happening at Newcastle United.

