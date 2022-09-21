Newcastle United players on international duty kick-off tonight (Wednesday) – The full schedule
Ten Newcastle United players from the current first team squad are on international duty this next week.
Ten days to go until the next NUFC match, Fulham away on Saturday 1 October a 3pm kick-off.
The ten Newcastle United players facing a combined total of 19 international matches before heading back to Tyneside.
Full schedule below and tonight has seen Ryan Fraser named on the bench for Scotland’s match against the Ukraine.
Wednesday 21 September
Scotland v Ukraine (Ryan Fraser) Nations League
Thursday 22 September
Australia v New Zealand (Chris Wood) Friendly
Northern Ireland Under 21s v Scotland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly
Friday 23 September
Italy v England (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League
Brazil v Ghana (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Le Havre, France)
Paraguay v UAE (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Vienna, Austria)
Saturday 24 September
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League
Serbia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Nations League
Northern Ireland v Kosovo (Jamal Lewis) Nations League
Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League
Sunday 25 September
New Zealand v Australia (Chris Wood) Friendly
Scotland Under 21s v Northern Ireland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly
Monday 26 September
England v Germany (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League
Tuesday 27 September
Brazil v Tunisia (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Paris, France)
Paraguay v Morocco (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Seville, Spain)
Sweden v Slovenia (Alexander Isak) Nations League
Greece v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League
Switzerland v Czech Republic (Fabian Schar) Nations League
Wednesday 28 September
Ukraine v Scotland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League (Neutral venue – Krakow, Poland)
