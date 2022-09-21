News

Newcastle United players on international duty kick-off tonight (Wednesday) – The full schedule

Ten Newcastle United players from the current first team squad are on international duty this next week.

Ten days to go until the next NUFC match, Fulham away on Saturday 1 October a 3pm kick-off.

The ten Newcastle United players facing a combined total of 19 international matches before heading back to Tyneside.

Full schedule below and tonight has seen Ryan Fraser named on the bench for Scotland’s match against the Ukraine.

Wednesday 21 September

Scotland v Ukraine (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Thursday 22 September

Australia v New Zealand (Chris Wood) Friendly

Northern Ireland Under 21s v Scotland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly

Friday 23 September

Italy v England (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Brazil v Ghana (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Le Havre, France)

Paraguay v UAE (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Vienna, Austria)

Saturday 24 September

Scotland v Republic of Ireland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League

Serbia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Northern Ireland v Kosovo (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Spain v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Sunday 25 September

New Zealand v Australia (Chris Wood) Friendly

Scotland Under 21s v Northern Ireland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly

Monday 26 September

England v Germany (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Tuesday 27 September

Brazil v Tunisia (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Paris, France)

Paraguay v Morocco (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Seville, Spain)

Sweden v Slovenia (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Greece v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Switzerland v Czech Republic (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Wednesday 28 September

Ukraine v Scotland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League (Neutral venue – Krakow, Poland)

