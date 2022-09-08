News

Newcastle United official statement – Reacting to the news that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away

The club have reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A Newcastle United official statement on Thursday night sending the club’s ‘deepest condolences’ to the Royal Family.

The brief club statement (see below) revealing that as a mark of respect, all flags at St James’ Park will fly at half mast.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any impact on Premier League matches as a result of the passing of the Queen.

Only eight days ago it was the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, that news at the time prompting the cancellation of the Liverpool v Newcastle match that was scheduled for later that Sunday.

Newcastle United official statement – 8 September 2022:

‘Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

All flags at St. James’ Park will fly at half mast as we join the country in observing a period of national mourning.’

