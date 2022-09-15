News

Newcastle United official announcement – Special pre-match tribute to the Queen

The club have revealed a ‘special pre-match tribute to the Queen.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Thursday afternoon confirming the details.

Newcastle v Bournemouth is the only Premier League match kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, so will have a lot more focus on it than otherwise would be the case.

Newcastle United official announcement – 15 September 2022:

‘Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth will pay a special pre-match tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the clubs’ Premier League fixture at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

All Premier League matches between Friday 16th and Sunday 18th September will provide an opportunity for the league, clubs and fans to honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and world.

Supporters are asked to be in their seats earlier than usual, with players set to enter the field at approximately 2:54pm.

Honouring Her Majesty

Players and match officials will wear black armbands as a mark of respect and, together with managers, will gather at the centre circle before kick-off. Fans will be asked to join a minute’s silence, which will be followed by the National Anthem, God Save The King. The big screen and LED perimeter boards will display tribute images to Her Majesty and flags at St. James’ Park will be flying at half-mast. When the clock turns to 70 minutes, fans will also be invited to applaud The Queen’s 70-year reign.’

