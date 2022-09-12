Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Loris Karius has signed

Loris Karius has signed for Newcastle United.

An official announcement revealing the news on Monday afternoon.

Newcastle United saying it is an initial deal until January, with an option to extend it to the end of the season. The club confirming that Karl Darlow is now out with an ankle injury, hence the Loris Karius signing.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 September 2022:

‘Newcastle United have signed goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract.

Karius, a free agent following his departure from Liverpool in the summer, has agreed a deal until January with an option to extend his stay until the end of the season.

The German’s arrival follows an ankle injury sustained by Karl Darlow in training.

While Darlow is not expected to be out long term, the Magpies have moved quickly to secure experienced cover and to add competition to the squad.

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: “We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group.

“He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season.”

Karius said: “I’m excited. It’s a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn’t take me long to make a decision.

“Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me and I’m excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates.”

