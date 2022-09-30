Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Garang Kuol completes ‘unreal’ move

Garang Kuol is now a Newcastle United player.

The exciting 18 year old striker declaring the move ‘unreal’ after signing his contract.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) on Friday morning revealing the news.

Newcastle United official announcement – 30 September 2022:

Newcastle United have finalised an agreement which will see highly-rated Australian forward Garang Kuol joining the club from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January 2023.

The promising 18-year-old, who made his senior international debut for the Socceroos against New Zealand last week, attracted interest from a number of high-profile clubs but has opted for a move to St. James’ Park and has completed his medical on Tyneside.

Born in Egypt, Kuol moved to Australia with his family as a refugee and joined the Mariners’ impressive youth system in January 2021.

He made his senior debut for Nick Montgomery’s side in December 2021, scoring within seven minutes of his introduction from the substitutes’ bench during a 6-0 FFA Cup victory against APIA Leichhardt.

As a 17-year-old, Kuol also scored on his A-League senior bow in April 2022 in a 5-0 triumph over Wellington Phoenix before going on to score four goals in his first seven league appearances.

He was selected as part of the 2022 A-League All Stars team that took on Barcelona in front of over 70,000 spectators in Sydney earlier this year.

Garang Kuol said: “It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.

“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”

Newcastle United sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said: “Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he’ll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player.

“Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team.

“We wish Garang the best of luck in his remaining games with Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him on the international stage again very soon.”

