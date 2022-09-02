Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Federico Fernandez completes 5 deadline day departures

Federico Fernandez has returned to La Liga.

An official Newcastle United announcement revealing that the Argentine international has completed a permanent move to Elche.

The Spanish club currently have one point from three games and are third bottom of La Liga.

Federico Fernandez has given great service to Newcastle United and was one of many excellent budget signings by Rafa Benietz.

However, now aged 33 he wants the chance of regular football.

Whilst there were no incoming signings for Newcastle on deadline day, it was a busy time for outgoings, with five in total heading out on Thursday.

NUFC defender Kell Watts joined League One club Peterborough on loan, initially until January.

Martin Dubvravka completing his loan move to Man Utd, with an option for the Mancs to make it permanent.

Whilst Matty Longstaff has gone to League Two Colchester on loan until January. It had earlier been rumoured he was heading to League One side Barnsley.

Meanwhile, 19 year old midfielder Lucas De Bolle agreed a new two year contract and then moved on loan north of the border to Hamilton for the rest of the season.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 September 2022:

‘Defender Federico Fernández has left Newcastle United to join Elche CF after just over four years at St. James’ Park.

The 33-year-old Argentina international joined the Magpies in August 2018, from Swansea City, and made 89 appearances for the club, scoring twice and captaining the team on occasion in the absence of regular skipper Jamaal Lascelles.

A popular player with supporters, staff and team-mates, he struggled with injuries last term and played only twice under Eddie Howe, but the head coach has previously spoken of the former Napoli man’s influence off the pitch, while he frequently demonstrated his abilities on it during his time on Tyneside.

And he has now signed for the La Liga side, who are currently 17th in Spain’s top flight, on a permanent basis.

Fernández departs with the best wishes of everybody at Newcastle United and the club thanks him for his service.’

