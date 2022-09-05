News

Newcastle United official announcement – Dr Cinik becomes latest commercial partner

Newcastle United have now announced their latest commercial partner.

An official club announcement revealing that Dr Cinik has been added to the commercial deals done so far under the new ownerships.

Just in case you weren’t aware of his background, Dr Cinik is now the ‘Official Hair Clinic Partner’ of Newcastle United.

Clubs such as Man Utd and the other usual suspects, have a seemingly endless list of commercial partners and expect many more for Newcastle United along the way, as the owners step by step look to be able to compete on and off the pitch.

A bit of a shame really that Lee Charnley isn’t still at Newcastle United (something I very rarely say…), as I would have loved to have seen what Dr Cinik could have done for him!

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 September 2022:

‘Newcastle United has added to its portfolio of commercial partners, with leading aesthetics experts Dr. Cinik the latest business to team up with the Magpies.

The Istanbul-based hair transplant specialists will have a presence at St. James’ Park during the 2022/23 season, with visibility across matchday LED advertising and digital assets.

The partnership will also feature a presence on the club’s social media channels, with Dr. Cinik partnering to showcase Hair-Raising Moments from seasons gone-by – paying homage to Newcastle United’s recent history through exciting videos of iconic on-field action.

As Official Hair Clinic Partner, Dr. Cinik will be rewarding Newcastle United supporters with competitions and discounts on its services throughout the partnership, with further announcements in due course.

Commenting on the club’s latest commercial partnership, Dale Aitchison, Head of Commercial, said: “Dr. Cinik is a welcome addition to our growing family of partners at Newcastle United.

“We are exploring new commercial opportunities with leading organisations across new markets and our partnership with Dr. Cinik is one that provides attractive mutual benefits.”

Dr. Cinik Founder, Dr. Emrah Cinik, added: “Newcastle United is one of the most established clubs in the Premier League and I’m glad to be a partner of Newcastle United as a football fan.”

Dr. Cinik is one of the most established clinics in Turkey, with over 20 years of experience and the award-winning surgeons performing over 10,000 operations.

For more information, please visit www.emrahcinik.com.’

