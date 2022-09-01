Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Defender makes it 3 players so far leaving on deadline day

Deadline day has now seen three Newcastle United players confirmed as outgoing (so far).

At 7.30pm, an official announcement (see below) revealing that NUFC defender Kell Watts had joined League One club Peterborough on loan, initially until January.

This followed the earlier announcements from the club.

Martin Dubvravka completing his loan move to Man Utd, with an option for the Mancs to make it permanent.

Whilst Matty Longstaff has gone to League Two Colchester on loan until January. It had earlier been rumoured he was heading to League One side Barnsley.

Just over three hours of the deadline day action to go…up to now no incoming deals as 0f 7.40pm.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 September 2022:

“Newcastle United defender Kell Watts has joined Peterborough United on loan until January.

Watts, who featured for Eddie Howe’s first team at the start of pre-season, will stay with Grant McCann’s men – who currently sit fourth in the third tier – until the next transfer window.

The 22-year-old was part of the Wigan Athletic side that won League One last term, with the centre back making 35 appearances as he established himself in a successful spell at the DW Stadium.

He has also spent time out on loan at Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle in recent seasons, and made his competitive Magpies debut in the Premier League defeat to Liverpool in July 2020.

The former England Under-19 international could make his bow for the Posh in Saturday’s League One game at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park.”

