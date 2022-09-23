News

Newcastle United official announcement – Commercial deal renewed

Newcastle United have announced the renewal of a deal with one of their commercial partners.

The club revealing that a new agreement is in place with Tomket Tyres.

Fair to say that the commercial revenue streams haven’t started to pump through the kind of revenues that both the fans and the new Newcastle United owners may have been hoping for just yet.

So far a case of mainly smaller deals, such as this Tomket Tyres one getting renewed, or new ones with the likes of Dr Cinik hair transplants (an announcement which prompted some amusing images on social media, with visual imaginings of how the likes of Lee Charnley, Jonjo Shelvey and others might benefit from Dr Cinik’s services…).

The most significant deal so far is with Noon.com, the shirt sleeve sponsorship at £7.5m per year for NUFC.

The new Newcastle United owners have been constrained by long-term deals arranged by Mike Ashley, in particular the front of shirt sponsorship and kit manufacturing.

However, things set to get properly moving next summer at the latest, with the club having now agreed an early release from the FUN88 deal which only pays around the same as this new Noon.com one does (just for the sleeve).

No details yet on who will feature on the front of the Newcastle United shirts as from the 2023/24 season but one thing for sure, whoever it is will be paying far more than the current FUN88 deal generates.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United Football Club has renewed its commercial partnership with leading high performance tyre manufacturer Tomket Tyres for the 2022/23 season.

As part of the partnership, Tomket Tyres will continue to offer numerous discounts and promotional offers for supporters whilst also being the driving force behind the popular social media ‘heat map’ graphics which highlight the ground covered by players during matches.

Tomket Tyres, the Official Tyre Partner for Newcastle United, who work closely with distribution partners across the UK will continue to have a digital presence at St. James’ Park with pitchside visibility across LED boards as well as numerous digital assets.

Commenting on the partnership renewal, Newcastle United’s Head of Commercial, Dale Aitchison commented: “To renew our partnership with Tomket Tyres is excellent news. They are a business who share our values of supporting the local community through a number of initiatives.

“Tomket’s partnership with the Club will benefit our supporters through their special offers during the season, which is great news as we look to build our family of partners, putting fans front and foremost.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Tomket Tyres.”

Managing Director Nathan Gould-Martin said: “Newcastle United have been a centre point of our global Sponsorship portfolio. Our presence with the club has allowed us to embed Tomket responsively both in the UK and Globally.

“We look forward to rewarding fans and welcoming our partners from across the world to St. James’ Park for the 22/23 season.”

Tomket Tyres in Partnership with local Tyre distributor Tyre Spot continue to support grassroots football and projects in the North East having dedicated resource to the development of young players at Gateshead FC’s Junior Academy over the last 12 months.

Last season Tomket Tyres offered a number of incentives and competitions for fans, including hospitality tickets and meet and greets with Club Ambassador and former captain Bob Moncur.’

