Transfer Market

Newcastle United now close to finalising Garang Kuol transfer – Sky Sports

Garang Kuol will be a Newcastle United player in the very near future, Sky Sports report.

They say their information is that Newcastle are now close to finalising a deal to signing Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners.

Sky Sports say that United are looking at various ways of helping to overcome any work permit issues, including a potential loan starting in January to a European club, if / when they get a deal done.

The broadcaster adding that Borussia Dortmund are amongst the clubs that have also been in for the teenage striker but add Newcastle are now ‘close’ to completing the deal, wanting to get it done as early as possible to rule out another club landing this exciting young talent.

Sky Sports state that as well as the more headline making first eleven signings, Newcastle United are ‘making it a priority to scout the global transfer market to try and sign some of the best young players in the world.’

It was two weeks ago, when beIN Sports in Australia first reported an exclusive, saying they had been told that Newcastle have agreed the outline of a deal with Central Coast Mariners and personal terms with the 5ft 9 tall striker. They stated that an outline four year deal had been agreed and initial wages of £25,000 a week for Garang Kuol, with now just final touches and the contract needing to be signed.

Garang Kuol is seen as one of the most exciting young prospects playing in Australia. The teenager has scored four goals in just 189 minutes of A-League action in brief sub appearances and has been making plenty headlines down under.

The Bein Sports (Australia) report said that they have been told that Garang Kuol will stay with Central Coast Mariners until January, then officially become a Newcastle United player.

On Sunday, his debut for Australia saw Garang Kuol instantly shine and his twenty minute appearance topped off when he opened up the New Zealand defence for the penalty that confirmed the (2-0) win for the Aussies.

This acceleration into international football is set to help Garang Kuol satisfy those work permit requirements and complete the move to Newcastle United, every chance now that the teenager will make the Australia squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar. The Aussies are in a group with France, Denmark and Tunisia. With FIFA increasing the size of squads from 23 to 26 players for this World Cup, it makes it easier to include the odd wildcard / young player such as Kuol.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez hailed Kuol as an ‘unbelievable’ talent after having watched him turn out for The A-League All Stars against Barcelona earlier this year. The game in May saw Barca win 3-2 but Garang Kuol was a real handful, hitting the post and bringing out a number of saves from the opposition keeper.

The Bein Sports (Australia) report said that there is a buyout clause in his contract with the initial fee said to be not particularly big, but that Central Coast Mariners will also get ‘impressive add-ons and share of any future transfer fees’.

The new Newcastle United set-up have already been very busy in signing up a lot of young talent for the future, as well as the more headline making senior signings. The likes of Charlie McArthur, Jordan Hackett, Jude Smith and Alex Murphy all added in recent months to the Under 21 NUFC strength.

