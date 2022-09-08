News

Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope nominated for Premier League save of the month

The August 2022 nominations for Premier League save of the month have now been announced. Nick Pope one of eight (see below) nominations for this accolade.

The NUFC keeper seeing his save from Adam Lallana picked out as one of the best of last month. Vote for the Nick Pope HERE.

Earlier today, Nick Pope was one of the nominations for August’s PL Player of the month award, whilst three different NUFC stars were nominated for goal of the month.

Newcastle United official announcement – 8 September 2022:

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has been nominated for the Castrol Premier League Save of the Month for August.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper, who joined the Magpies from Burnley in June, was in fine form during Newcastle’s goalless draw at Brighton & Hove Albion, producing a stunning one-handed stop to push away Adam Lallana’s close-range header at the Amex Stadium.

His performances in-between the sticks for Eddie Howe’s side resulted in winning the FUN88 Player of the Month award for August.

Voting for the inaugural award closes at 12 noon (BST) on Monday, 12th September and you can vote for Nick Pope HERE.

Premier League Save of the Month nominees:

Ilian Meslier – Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

José Sá – Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nick Pope – Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Hugo Lloris – Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Emiliano Martínez – Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

David Raya – Fulham v Brentford

Danny Ward – Chelsea v Leicester City

Dean Henderson – Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

