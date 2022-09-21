News

Newcastle United in line to host Euro 2028 matches as Liverpool and Arsenal ruled out

With football now getting back to some kind of ‘normality’ after the impact of Covid, the bidding for Euro 2028 is hotting up.

Germany are hosting Euro 2024 in 10 different cities, with the qualifying draw scheduled to take place in Frankfurt on October 9.

As well as the hosts getting automatic qualification, 53 countries will compete for the 23 remaining places in the finals, though Russia will not be one of them as they are still banned after the invasion of Ukraine.

Leaping forward to Euro 2028, Turkey are competing with a joint bid from the UK and Ireland, when it comes to hosting the finals.

The preliminary dossier from each of the bids is due to be submitted to UEFA by mid-November 2022, with the final dossier due in April 2023 before the vote next September (2023).

When it comes to the joint bid, Ireland are expected to have two host stadiums, with The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park getting matches.

Then Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland having one each.

Completing the planned hosting, The Times say that six English stadiums will also be set to get games in Euro 2028 if the joint UK and Ireland bid is successful.

The Times report that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leeds are amongst those to have been already ruled out.

Chelsea and Liverpool because their pitches are too small, Leeds because the local authorities have refused to commit resources and time to support Elland Road as a host city, whilst Arsenal are also out of the running after accepting that the two London stadiums that are understood to have been pencilled in as hosts, are Wembley and Tottenham’s ground.

Turkey are also bidding for Euro 2032 against Italy, so the hope is that the joint UK and Ireland bid could become stronger favourites, if Turkey end up focused on that later tournament as a better, more realistic, option. With the additional carrot that 2032 is expected to see 32 countries involved in the finals in an expanded tournament, as opposed to the 24 countries currently.

The Times say that there are now just the ten English stadiums now in the running to be pencilled as hosts for Euro 2028.

With there set to be six (small chance it could be seven) English stadiums selected for the bid, it would mean Wembley and Tottenham, plus four others.

The eight that The Times say are competing for those remaining four spots, are The London Stadium (West Ham), Villa Park (Aston Villa), Stadium MK (MK Dons), Old Trafford (Man Utd), the Etihad (Man City), Everton’s planned Bramley Moore Dock ground, Stadium of Light (Sunderland) and St James’ Park (Newcastle United).

The Times saying that the understanding is that UEFA would almost certainly go with Villa Park, Old Trafford, Bramley Moore Dock and St James’ Park, as well as Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

If there are only six English stadiums, then surely they would stick to no more than two in London, to then allow more of a spread around the country, so the likes of West Ham ruled out.

Then Man Utd set to win out against Man City, plus Everton’s new ground, also in the North West.

Not sure how MK Dons could be in the running, whilst Aston Villa would give the midlands a host city / stadium.

As for Newcastle United v Sunderland, all joking aside…it would surely be ludicrous to have games hosted in Mackemland rather than Tyneside.

St James’ Park is of course a bigger and better stadium, with far more corporate hospitality areas as well, plus a can’t be beaten city centre location.

Before you even get to all that though, it is a simple case of logistics.

Newcastle United has the massively superior transport links (airport, trains…) and of course the hotel capacity, plus of course the fact that visitors would far rather be staying in Newcastle as compared to Sunderland.

The idea of having the vast majority of fans / visitors, arriving into Newcastle and staying in our city, but then all having to then travel down to Sunderland for the matches, would just be bizarre. Especially when there is a bigger and superior stadium right in the heart of our city.

Here’s hoping that Newcastle is confirmed as one of the intended host cities and that the UK and Ireland win the bidding war with Turkey.

