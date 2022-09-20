News

Newcastle United friendly planned for international break – Club sounding out opposition

A Newcastle United friendly is set to take place during this international break.

The club having approached a number of clubs about providing the opposition.

The Telegraph report that the behind closed doors Newcastle United friendly is going to be arranged, probably next weekend, due to concerns that Eddie Howe and his staff have about the fixture schedule early in the season. Exactly who will be the friendly opposition, yet to be confirmed.

A very busy opening to the 2022/23 season has now been followed by only one competitive game in almost four weeks.

The Newcastle United staff wanting to help with fitness and conditioning challenges caused by the lopsided schedule of games.

There have been seven games (all competitions) for Newcastle United in the opening four weeks of the season up to and including Palace at home on Saturday 3 September.

With then, due to the international break and the death of the Queen, only one match (Bournemouth at home) to be played in the next 27 days.

Newcastle then will play nine games in six weeks when the Premier League starts again on Saturday 1 September, the schedule listed below.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Saturday 1 October – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Sunday 23 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 9 November – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (7.45pm) – League Cup third round

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

The feast and famine in club football then continues with another break of over six weeks due the World Cup finals, before the Premier League resumes with Newcastle currently scheduled to play away at Leicester on Boxing Day.

