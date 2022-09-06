Opinion

Newcastle United four week comparison is all that counts

When Eddie Howe arrived at Newcastle United in November (2021), as fans, we all knew he had a seriously massive job on.

We knew what a shambles he had inherited from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, that there was no guarantee of an instant turnaround.

The first ten games in charge for the new bloke (‘The fellah from Bournemouth who got a team relegated’ credit Steve Bruce) weren’t easy.

Those opening two months saw ten games and only one win (home to Burnley), our enemies loved it.

‘Would have been better off sticking with Brucey’, ‘Howe is naive and hasn’t got a clue – Doesn’t know how to defend…’

Yes, thy were lapping it up, a tough set of fixtures saw Newcastle United lose to Leicester, Liverpool and Man City whilst conceding 11 goals.

Shocking individual errors from players generally not up to the job, who Eddie Howe had inherited, massively contributed to the failure to beat the likes of Watford, Norwich, Man Utd and Brentford.

However, just as our enemies were arguing over exactly when Newcastle United would officially be relegated…Eddie Howe got the team knocked into shape and ended the season with a final 18 game run of Won 12 Drawn 1 Lost 5, 37 points from those 18 Premier League matches at better than two points per game on average.

Those final 18 PL matches saw only two occasions where Newcastle United conceded more than one goal. Keeping clean sheets in seven of those 18 games, conceding only one goal in another nine of them.

Moving on to early August 2022 and with less (£60m) spent than expected and only three players recruited, Newcastle United kicked off their season.

These have been the results so far:

Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Man City 3

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

As our enemies are enjoying saying, Newcastle United haven’t won in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.

Like a lot of statistics, this is true BUT it very much isn’t the whole truth.

For me, this Newcastle United four week comparison is all that counts.

By this, what I mean, is how did I see things ahead of kick-off against Forest and in comparison, how do I now see the Newcastle United situation four weeks later, following that goalless draw with Crystal Palace?

Well, I have to say that I wasn’t one of the Newcastle United fans who were disappointed with the summer business when the season kicked off. To me, Newcastle had bought three players who would be first choice and significantly improved the quality of those positions. As everybody acknowledged, well all normal people, Newcastle United had been landed with a very tough opening set of fixtures.

A month later, after the Palace match, I now look back on this busy and tough opening and have to say that I am even more uplifted regarding what this season and beyond holds for NUFC. Of course, on top of those early three signings, we also saw £60m striker Alexander Isak arrive late in August.

As last season showed when Eddie Howe took over, short runs of games / results don’t always tell a true picture. On the performances, Newcastle so deserved to beat Brentford, Norwich, Watford, Man Utd and Burnley, but only won that latter game in Howe’s first two months.

As things stand so far, after seven games Eddie Howe has won two, drawn four and lost one.

Ironically, I think the only match Newcastle have deserved to lose so far is away at Brighton, they were the better team overall and only great goalkeeping and defending saved a point.

On the other hand, I think it crystal clear that on the performances, Newcastle United for sure deserved to beat Forest, Wolves, Palace and Tranmere. As for the toughest looking fixtures of all, the Newcastle performances against both Liverpool and Man City were deserving of draws at least, whilst on another day(s) NUFC could even won one or both of them, having led 3-1 against Man City and denied a 2-0 advantage at Anfield with that dubious VAR offside call.

As so often in the Premier League, such small margins. With only minimal more luck, those margins could have seen Newcastle with anything up to nine points more if winning one or more of those four games (Liverpool, Man City, Palace, Wolves).

I have been so impressed with the quality of performances so far and having to do it without key players (Wilson, ASM, Bruno etc) in recent matches.

I don’t want to go too far down the rabbit hole of the VAR shambles in this article BUT fair to say that apart from the Forest match, NUFC have seen some very questionable / shocking decisions go against them. Whilst at Tranmere without VAR, we saw an absolutely useless referee do nothing to rein in Tranmere, with Lascelles having blood flowing freely from his nose after an arm in the face that wasn’t punished, Krafth stretchered off and out for the season and not even a booking, then a horror challenge on Darlow that only produced a yellow card, despite the keeper lucky not to be carried off the pitch as well.

If any Newcastle United fans are unhappy with what they have been watching (as opposed to unhappy with how results have turned out), then I don’t think you can have been watching football for long.

Even without key players and Isak just now adjusting, Newcastle United have been impressive and it is only a matter of time before results reflect that.

