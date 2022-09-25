News

Newcastle United duo feature in international comeback wins whilst Fabian Schar sits it out again

Fabian Schar experiencing conflicting fortunes at this moment in time.

Totally messed around and misused by Steve Bruce, then the clueless former NUFC head coach pretty much totally sidelining the central defender.

Eddie Howe then came in and recognised the Swiss defender’s qualities, in Howe’s 34 Premier League games, Fabian Schar has started 29 of them. Even though around £50m has been spent on Dan Burn and Sven Botman, it very much looks now that it is Schar who is first choice in the middle and then the other two fighting for a place.

However, for his country it is a different matter, Fabian Schar not having started a game for Switzerland since Eddie Howe came in at Newcastle.

Saturday night saw Fabian Schar once again named on the bench. Akanji giving the Swiss a first half lead and then Alba equalising on 55 minutes, only for Embolo to grab the winner for Switzerland three minutes later, an excellent 2-1 away win in Spain.

Fabian Schar is all but certain to be going to Qatar in November BUT very much in doubt as to whether he will now go as a first choice starter. Recent Man City signing Akanji played alongside Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach) in the centre of defence last night and that pair were also playing when Switzerland beat Portugal 1-0 in their last game, Schar also an unused sub on that occasion.

For a second game in a row, Ryan Fraser impressed off the bench. Egan giving Ireland a first half lead before Hendry equalised shortly after the break. Introduced then on 59 minutes, the Newcastle player looking a real threat with his pace and the visiting keeper producing a smart save from a Fraser shot. Scotland eventually completing the 2-1 win turnaround with Christie scoring an 82nd minute penalty. Scotland only need to avoid defeat away (neutral ground) against Ukraine on Wednesday to ensure promotion from their Nations League group

Alexander Isak forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad due to injury and it was former NUFC striker Mitro who took the honours…and the match ball. The Serbian forward scoring a first half hat-trick as Serbia beat Sweden 4-1 at home.

Good to see Jamal Lewis getting some action, starting at left-back and having a decent game for Northern Ireland against Kosovo.

A goal down at half-time, the Newcastle defender subbed off on 77 minutes and one of a number of changes as Northern Ireland desperately looked for a way back into the game. A great late fightback seeing Whyte equalising on 82 minutes and Magennis grabbing a dramatic late winner a couple of minutes into added time.

Full schedule for Newcastle United internationals this month:

Wednesday 21 September

Scotland 3 Ukraine 0

Ryan Fraser coming on with 14 minutes to go and Scotland leading 1-0, within 11 minutes it was 3-0 as fellow sub Lyndon Dykes scored twice, both assists from the Newcastle winger.

Thursday 22 September

Australia 1 New Zealand 0

Chris Wood and New Zealand missed out at the final stage, defeated in a June play-off against Costa Rica for a place in the Qatar World Cup finals.

Now in a double header friendly against Australia (who are going to Qatar), Chris Wood played the first 71 minutes in this 1-0 defeat. Teenage striker Garang Kuol who was recently claimed to be set to sign for Newcastle, remained an unused substitute in his first call up to the national senior squad.

Northern Ireland Under 21s 1 v Scotland Under 21s 3

A comfortable win for the Scotland Under 21s but doing it without Elliot Anderson, the Newcastle teenager pulling out of the squad due to an unspecified injury.

Friday 23 September

Italy 1 England 0

A shocker of a game where very little happened, Nick Pope playing the full 90 minutes as he picked up his ninth international cap, no chance with the winner which was only the second goal the Newcastle keeper has conceded during these nine appearances for England. Pope did ok overall and was one of very few England players to come out of the game with any credit, BBC Sport website visitors ranking only Jude Bellingham ahead of Nick Pope when asked to give their England match ratings.

Brazil 3 Ghana 0

An easy 3-0 win for Brazil and Bruno Guimaraes named on the bench but not used. So no idea for sure either way as to the Newcastle midfielder’s fitness, Bruno having had to sit out group training earlier in the week with a thigh problem.

Paraguay 1 UAE 0

Miguel Almiron playing the full 90 minutes as Paraguay dominated in this friendly win in Vienna, needing an 85th minute Balbuena goal to get the victory.

Saturday 24 September

Scotland 2 Republic of Ireland 1

For a second game in a row, Ryan Fraser impressed off the bench. Egan giving Ireland a first half lead before Hendry equalised shortly after the break. Introduced then on 59 minutes, the Newcastle player looking a real threat with his pace and the visiting keeper producing a smart save from a Fraser shot. Scotland eventually completing the turnaround with Christie scoring an 82nd minute penalty. Scotland only need to avoid defeat away (neutral ground) against Ukraine on Wednesday to ensure promotion from their Nations League group

Serbia 4 Sweden 1

Alexander Isak forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad due to injury and it was former NUFC striker Mitro who took the honours…and the match ball. The Serbian forward scoring a first half hat-trick.

Northern Ireland 2 v Kosovo 1

Good to see Jamal Lewis getting some action, starting at left-back and having a decent game.

A goal down at half-time, the Newcastle defender subbed on 77 minutes and one of a number of changes as Northern Ireland desperately looked for a way back into the game. A great late fightback seeing Whyte equalising on 82 minutes and Magennis grabbing a dramatic late winner a couple of minutes into added time.

Spain 1 Switzerland 2

Fabian Schar once again named on the bench, his last start for Switzerland before Eddie Howe took charge of his first game at Newcastle. Akanji giving the Swiss a first half lead and then Alba equalising on 55 minutes, only for Embolo to grab the winner for Switzerland three minutes later.

Sunday 25 September

New Zealand v Australia (Chris Wood) Friendly

Scotland Under 21s v Northern Ireland Under 21s (Elliot Anderson) Friendly

Monday 26 September

England v Germany (Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier) Nations League

Tuesday 27 September

Brazil v Tunisia (Bruno Guimaraes) Friendly (Neutral venue – Paris, France)

Paraguay v Morocco (Miguel Almiron) Friendly (Neutral venue – Seville, Spain)

Sweden v Slovenia (Alexander Isak) Nations League

Greece v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Switzerland v Czech Republic (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Wednesday 28 September

Ukraine v Scotland (Ryan Fraser) Nations League (Neutral venue – Krakow, Poland)

