Newcastle United disastrous VAR official dropped from this weekend’s match schedule

Lee Mason is facing a quiet weekend.

After presiding over an absolute disaster at St James’ Park on Saturday, the VAR official has been dropped from the list of officials looking after this weekend’s upcoming Premier League matches.

After retiring as a referee, Lee Mason became a dedicated VAR official at the start of last season (as things stand, only he and Mike Dean are dedicated VAR officials (and no longer active referees), supposedly the experts…).

This season, Newcastle United have bizarrely been allocated Mason in 50% of their Premier League matches, Lee Mason on VAR duty in the 2-0 win against Forest, the 1-1 at Wolves, then Saturday’s goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

A really poor weekend for VAR, saw Lee Mason taking centre stage, as he was the main mover in the process that led to Newcastle seeing their goal disallowed against Palace. Mason informing referee Michael Salisbury that there had been a supposed foul by Joe Willock, which in the use of VAR up to now, means an almost certain eventual disallowing of the goal. Michael Oliver the only exception this Premier League season, refusing to change his decision on Saturday after awarding Forest a penalty, despite having been directed by Graham Scott to go and look at the incident on a TV replay. There have also been claims that Lee Mason didn’t give referee Michael Salisbury the best TV replay angle when reviewing the own ‘goal’ Palace scored.

This weekend sees Newcastle United travel to West Ham and the referee given this game is Craig Pawson, with Paul Tierney on VAR duties.

Michael Salisbury, the referee at St James’ Park on Saturday, has been kept on the Premier League schedule this coming weekend, he is the VAR official covering Southampton v Brentford on Saturday.

Sunday saw the BBC (see below) reveal that the Premier League had launched an urgent review with PGMOL regarding VAR, with the ridiculous incidents / decisions at St James’ Park and Stamford Bridge at the forefront.

Whilst Lee Mason has been left out this coming weekend. Jarred Gillett, who was the VAR official for Chelsea v West Ham when the Hammers had a goal wrongly disallowed after VAR intervention, is involved this coming Saturday as the referee for Leicester v Aston Villa.

Andy Madley was the referee at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and he also referees this coming weekend, Liverpool v Wolves on Saturday.

So, of the four main match officials (referees and VAR officials) from the two games in question (Newcastle 0 Palace 0 and Chelsea 2 West Ham 1), only Lee Mason left out this coming weekend.

BBC Sport announcement – Sunday 5 September 2022:

‘The Premier League is to review the controversial VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle yesterday with referees’ body PGMOL as a matter of priority.

The move comes after decisions that denied Newcastle United and West Ham goals against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, respectively.

Both teams thought they had scored, with the goals confirmed by the on-pitch referee.

In each instance, the goals were disallowed after VAR.

Both decisions have been heavily criticised, with many arguing that the role of VAR is not to get involved to reverse debatable calls that have already been made.’

