News

Newcastle United confirm all 10 matches up to Christmas – Dates and times

Newcastle v Crystal Palace has been announced.

The League Cup third round match set to go ahead on Wednesday 9 November.

The club in their announcement saying that it hasn’t been selected for live TV coverage.

This means that we now know all dates and times for the ten Newcastle matches right up to Christmas, plus whether or not they have been selected for live TV coverage in the UK.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Saturday 17 September – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 1 October – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 8 October – Newcastle v Brentford (3pm)

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Sunday 23 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 9 November, Newcastle v Crystal Palace (7.45pm)

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

