Newcastle United are now in talks to sign Harrison Ashby on deadline day – Sky Sports

Sky Sports have now revealed that Harrison Ashby could be set to sign for Newcastle United.

The broadcaster say that their information is that Newcastle are in talks with West Ham to land the young defender.

Harrison Ashby only has ten months left on his contract with the Hammers and whilst named in three of West Ham’s Premier League matchday squads in the opening matches, he hasn’t got onto the pitch.

The right back has been at West Ham since the age of nine and made his first team debut at the age of 18, back in 2020, before making his first Premier League appearance in December 2021.

Even though he is still only 20, Sky Sports say that Harrison Ashby would go into the Newcastle United first team squad, not under 21s, if the transfer does come off.

A Scottish under 21 international, Sky Sports say the young defender is highly rated and Newcastle United want him as cover for Kieran Trippier, after Emil Krafth was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

Javier Manquillo is still at the club but hasn’t played any minutes, even in the League Cup, despite named four times on the subs bench in the six games so far.

Since starting the 5-1 hammering by Spurs in early April, the Spaniard hasn’t played any first team minutes.

Another bonus if signing Harrison Ashby is that he won’t take up a place in the Newcastle United official senior 25 man Premier League squad, as he will be counted as an extra – an under 21 player.

