Transfer Market

Newcastle United approached by Premier League clubs for Chris Wood – Report

Newcastle United have been fielding approaches for Chris Wood.

The 30 year old striker now finding himself third choice striker (when everyone is fit…) at Newcastle, with Alexander Isak now arriving and Callum Wilson having scored twice in three starts this season…before injury.

Craig Hope at The Mail is normally very good when it comes to transfer market stuff (and other issues) at St James’ Park and he says that NUFC have had a number of enquiries from clubs wanting to sign Chris Wood.

The man from The Mail saying this includes a number of Premier League clubs, as well as Watford.

Hope saying that so far, Newcastle United have rejected all the approaches, with Eddie Howe not wanting to lose ‘any attacking personnel’ in this transfer window.

No doubt a number of you reading this will be wondering that with Watford mentioned, whether a deal could have been done / could be done, with the Hornets, with Chris Wood and Joao Pedro swapping clubs and Newcastle paying a smaller transfer fee for the Brazilian striker, having bid for him earlier in the transfer window.

Chris Wood scored 41 goals in 77 Championship starts when with Leeds but I couldn’t see him wanting to step down at this stage to the Championship, if he did leave.

He is still only 30 and whilst he isn’t of the level of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, some Newcastle fans go way over the top in terms of not giving him any credit whatsoever.

Having scored double figures in each of his four previous Premier League seasons, last season Chris Wood managed only five (three for Burnley and a couple after joining NUFC). However, in his 15 starts under Eddie Howe, Chris Wood helped Newcastle pick up 29 points, with nine wins, two draws and four defeats.

I think it was fair to criticise Chris Wood for not scoring more goals but based on the chances created, I am thinking he was maybe only around three short of what he could / should have managed with Newcastle last season.

Wood started in the draw at Wolves last Sunday and scored the winner at Tranmere eight days ago, an excellent run and headed finish from Trippier’s delivery. A reminder that if getting the service he needs (crosses!) he is still capable of getting goals for Newcastle United.

