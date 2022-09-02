News

Newcastle United announce… Sam Fender

Sam Fender is now coming to St James Park!

The lifelong Newcastle United fan realising a dream.

He may not be playing for the black and whites but the next best thing, Sam Fender playing a massive gig at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United with an official announcement (see below) on Friday morning.

Which was preceded by this not so subtle clue via the club’s official Twitter account.

On the day Alexander Isak was first seen on the St James’ Park pitch ahead of his official signing announcement, Sam Fender was also spotted getting filmed on the pitch, starting rumours of either featuring as part of a video for a new release, or possibly even playing a gig at SJP…

I always joked that one day we might play St James’ Park in Newcastle, and now we’re actually gonna play it on the 9th June next year. It’s gonna be such a special moment and I hope you all join us for it 🖤🤍 tickets on sale next Friday 9th Sept, presale info below x pic.twitter.com/gUHg4CD9fU — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 2, 2022

Newcastle United official announcement – 2 September 2022:

Sam Fender has announced details of his first stadium headline show – and one of summer 2023’s hottest tickets – at St. James’ Park.

Fender headlines at the home of Newcastle United on the 9th June 2023, following in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, and becomes the first Geordie musician to headline the iconic stadium.

Over the past few months, Sam Fender has solidified himself as one of the most celebrated and successful British artists of his generation, pulling a huge crowd on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury ahead of his own 45,000 sell-out show at London’s Finsbury Park.

It’s been a huge 2022 so far for the North Shields hero, picking up a slew of BRIT, NME, and Ivor Novello Awards, and a first nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize next week, for his second album, the critically acclaimed number one album, Seventeen Going Under.

Ahead of a series of shows alongside Florence & The Machine in the US, and his first Australian shows since 2019, this latest announcement suggests 2023 will be his biggest year yet.

Sam Fender said: “Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St James’ Park in Newcastle.

“It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on the 9th June. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

Support comes from Inhaler and Holly Humberstone.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 9th September via www.samfender.com and www.myticket.co.uk.

Pre-sale goes live at 10am on Wednesday, 7th September. Fans can add their details here before 5pm on Tuesday 6th September to get early access.

