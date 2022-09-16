Opinion

Newcastle United and the great Ivan Toney blunder

Ivan Toney is a big thorn in the side of Newcastle United.

The elephant in the room if you like.

Our football club allowed this incredible talent to leave, and for buttons.

For the record, Ivan Toney was sold by United in August 2018. The player joined Peterborough United. Let’s be honest, it didn’t seem like big news at the time.

In 2020, Brentford’s hugely progressive football project under Thomas Frank snapped Toney up.

By this time it became apparent that the boy had become a man.

That slip of a lad who left Newcastle was suddenly a bull of a player with a real eye for goal.

He plundered 32 for the Bees as they made the Championship play-offs and he netted a penalty in the final against Swansea, in a 2-0 win that secured top flight status for the West London club.

Onto his first season in the Premier League and there were some very handy performances, a return of 12 goals and two in the cups.

It has just got better and better.

This season Toney has scored five in his six Premier League outings, including a hattrick against Leeds Utd, and has just been called up to the England squad, giving him a real chance of being on the plane to Qatar for the World Cup in November.

It’s been a meteoric rise. The next step is likely to be a big money move, no disrespect to Brentford, to a club that can offer Europe.

Meanwhile, back on Tyneside, in and around the time we all realised Toney was the real deal, our beloved Newcastle was staring into an abyss until that shock reawakening emerged, when the takeover went through in October 2021.

Joy abounded for the Mags but Ivan Toney remains the one who got away. Big time.

It’s a massive regret.

Was the decision to sell him that of the Ashley regime or the club’s then manager, none other than Rafa Benitez.

I love Rafa to bits, always will, but this seems like a big call he got very wrong, although we don’t know how much his hand was forced to cut costs under MA.

In April of this year, Toney gave an interview to Four Four Two magazine, and said this: “Rafa came in, he had a decision to make and he made it, which was clear and fair enough. He didn’t see me in his plans. If somebody doesn’t want you, it isn’t the end of the world. It’s their choice. You might not fit in with their style of play, or it might be something little – you don’t know.”

There you have it.

We won’t be the first and certainly not the last club to let a player go, only to then see them flourish.

However, this one stings and we are left wondering what might have been?

It has to go down as a blunder. A huge error, by Rafa and the club, and one we’ll just have to live with.

Ivan Toney himself is a bit of a character, and there were some dubious social media posts last season that suggested an attitude problem – but you can’t argue with his ability or his goal return.

We will see him back on Tyneside again, but it won’t be in a black and white shirt – and that will forever remain the great Ivan Toney blunder.

