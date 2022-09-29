News

Newcastle United agree deal with Parimatch

Thursday morning has seen a Newcastle United deal with Parimatch revealed.

Newcastle now joining Aston Villa, Leicester and Chelsea, who already have deals in place.

The Parimatch Tech betting brand increasing its Premier League reach with this fourth club added.

The agreements with Chelsea, Leicester City and Aston Villa have different contracts covering varying ‘scopes of cooperation’.

There has been a lot of talk about breaking the relationship between Premier League clubs and gambling / betting companies.

However, that is all it has remained, talk.

With seemingly an ever increasing number of deals / arrangements with betting companies, rather than less with Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United of course already have existing deals with both BoyleSports and FUN88.

Newcastle United deal with Parimatch revealed by SBC News – 29 September 2022:

‘Parimatch has further expanded its partnership portfolio in England’s Premier League, securing an agreement with Newcastle United FC.

The deal with the club, which is currently placed 10th in the league after a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign, brings the total number of clubs the Parimatch Tech betting brand holds partnerships with to four.

Previous agreements have been inked with Chelsea FC, Leicester City FC and Aston Villa FC, with different contracts covering various ‘scopes of cooperation’.

“Each partnership within the Premier League, one of the strongest and most popular football leagues in the world, boosts our expansion into global sports and gives a powerful reason for pride,” said Evgen Belousov, Deputy CEO at Parimatch Tech.

“The Parimatch brand is currently an official partner of the significant share of EPL clubs and they all share our values and aspirations for reaching new heights.

“We are honoured by this fact and excited about all the activities that the Parimatch brand will implement with our partners during the upcoming season.”

As mentioned above, each contract has a different commercial scope – the latest agreement with recently re-purchased Newcastle focuses on media rights, as does the Aston Villa deal – which has been renewed in tandem with the Toon contract.

“We are growing our partnership portfolio across new areas and markets and we are delighted to work with those who are so passionate about our common values and look forward to working with Parimatch throughout the season,” commented Dale Aitchison, Newcastle United Head of Commercial.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea and Leicester collaborations revolve around offline and digital rights, tickets and hospitality, club products and exclusive access to club assets, among other areas.’

