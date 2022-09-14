Transfer Market

Newcastle United agree deal to sign Garang Kuol and personal terms now agreed – Report

Newcastle United are now set to sign Garang Kuol.

With beIN Sports in Australia reporting an exclusive, saying their information is that Newcastle have agreed a deal with Central Coast Mariners and personal terms with the 5ft 9 tall striker.

They state that a four year deal has been agreed and initial wages of £25,000 a week for Garang Kuol, with now just final touches and the contract needing to be signed.

Garang Kuol turns 18 on Thursday (15 September) and is seen as one of the most exciting young prospects playing in Australia. The teenager has scored four goals in just 189 minutes of A-League action in brief sub appearances and has been making plenty headlines down under.

Garang Kuool is the younger brother of professional footballer Alou Kuol, who is on the books of Stuttgart in Germany. Kuol’s family was originally from Khartoum in Sudan, before fleeing to Egypt, where Garang was born and then the family fled to Australia as refugees.

Bein Sports (Australia) say that they have been told that Garang Kuol will stay with Central Coast Mariners until January, then officially become a Newcastle United player.

As well as this move to Newcastle United having been set up, Garang Kuol got another early birthday present, named in the senior Australia national squad for their two friendlies this month with New Zealand (Chris Wood in their squad).

This acceleration into international football is hopefully set to help Garang Kuol satisfy work permit requirements, a cap or two against New Zealand will be a plus and then every chance now that the teenager will make the Australia squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar. The Aussies are in a group with France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has hailed Kuol as an ‘unbelievable’ talent after having watched him turn out for The A-League All Stars against Barcelona earlier this year. The game in May saw Barca win 3-2 but Garang Kuol was a real handful, hitting the post and bringing out a number of saves from the visiting keeper.

A lot of other clubs have shown interest in signing the teenager, so no wonder Newcastle United are keen to get him tied down as soon as possible.

The Bein Sports (Australia) report says that there is a buyout clause in his contract with the initial fee said to be not particularly big, but that Central Coast Mariners will also get ‘impressive add-ons and share of any future transfer fees.

They add that agent Kwaku Mensah (who represents recently signed Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang), has added Garang Kuol to his list of clients and will now fly to Australia along with a lawyer, to conclude the final paperwork with Garang’s older brother and advisor, Kuol Kuol.

The new Newcastle United set-up have already been very busy in signing up a lot of young talent for the future, as well as the more headline making senior signings. The likes of Charlie McArthur, Jordan Hackett, Jude Smith and Alex Murphy all added in recent months to the Under 21 NUFC strength.

