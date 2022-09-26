News

Newcastle United 2022/23 interesting updated Premier League odds – Win title, Top 4, Top 6, Top 10, Relegation…

Some very interesting updated Premier League odds for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

Following one of the most bizarre seasons in Newcastle’s history, reaching safety (and the rest) after taking over mid-season, the new NUFC owners and Eddie Howe now trying to use that as a launchpad for progress in this campaign.

With the first anniversary of that takeover coming up shortly and after seven rounds of Premier League games and five draws plus one win and a defeat, how are the bookies and punters seeing Newcastle United now, which direction do they think NUFC are heading in…?

Listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

1/3 Man City

9/1 Liverpool

12/1 Arsenal

26/1 Tottenham

40/1 Chelsea

50/1 Man Utd

250/1 Brighton

500/1 Newcastle United

1000/1 Leeds

No real surprises above, Man City huge favourites despite dropping four points so far and currently Arsenal above them.

The ‘big’ six still fill the top six in the betting BUT then Brighton (250/1) and Newcastle United (500/1) seen as the most likely (though still not very likely!) of the other 14 clubs if these is to be a serious surprise.

Premier League relegation:

1/3 Bournemouth

8/13 Forest

2/1 Leicester

3/1 Everton

3/1 Southampton

4/1 Wolves

5/1 Leeds

13/2 Fulham

8/1 Brentford

8/1 Villa

10/1 Palace

13/1 West Ham

40/1 Brighton

50/1 Newcastle United

Therefore, after the Premier League odds for winning the title, no surprise that for the other 14 clubs these relegation chances are pretty much in reverse, NUFC (50/1) still seen as the club least likely to be relegated even though currently only four points off the bottom three.

Finish top four:

1/200 Man City, 1/3 Liverpool, 1/2 Arsenal, 4/9 Tottenham, 4/6 Arsenal, 5/4 Chelsea, 15/8 Man Utd, 18/1 Brighton, 20/1 Newcastle United, 80/1 Palace

The usual suspects seen as in contention but Brighton and Newcastle the most likely to cause an upset for bookies and punters.

Finish top six:

1/1000 Man City, 1/25 Liverpool, 1/10 Arsenal, 1/10 Tottenham, 1/4 Chelsea, 2/5 Man Utd, 7/2 Newcastle United, 4/1 Brighton, 14/1 Palace, 14/1 West Ham

Can anybody break up the usual top six? Man Utd seen as the most vulnerable BUT still odds on to be part of the top half dozen and Newcastle United 7/2 to be the ones who could take advantage of any of these usual suspects faltering…Brighton viewed as the next biggest threat by punters and bookies.

Finish top half:

4/11 Brighton, 4/9 Newcastle United, 11/8 West Ham, 6/4 Palace, 2/1 Aston Villa, 11/4 Brentford, 3/1 Fulham, 3/1 Leeds, 10/3 Wolves, 7/2 Everton, 5/1 Southampton, 13/2 Leicester, 20/1 Forest, 30/1 Bournemouth/

Once again, Newcastle United and Brighton seen as the best of the rest, both odds on to finish top half.

Picking out the most interesting odds from above, after a very middle of the road start, the bookies making Newcastle United still only 7/2 to finish top six and a huge 50/1 to be relegated. A very different story to this time last season.

Interesting times ahead…

