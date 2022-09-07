Opinion

Newcastle United – 12 Angry Men

In 1957 there was a great film classic, the likes of Henry Fonda, Lee J Cobb and Jack Klugman starring in 12 Angry Men.

The nitty gritty of it is that a lone dissenting juror tries to establish to the other eleven jurors that the case against a murder suspect isn’t as clear as it came out in court, giving various reasons as the trial moves on, attempting to convince the others that the seemingly guilty suspect is actually an innocent man.

After my most recent articles, I am now about to put forward my own 12 Angry Men / jurors to debate on VAR and officialdom, that I believe is a cut and dried case…

That the EPL and the Septic Six have it in for Newcastle United.

My 12 Angry Men (from amongst the regular commenters on The Mag) are:

1.Myself

2.Matt

3.Mavis

4.Tony

5.Barry

6.Trev

7.Wor Lass

8.GToon

9.Paul

10. Stevietoon and

11. the venerable Monk…

Finally, I would like to invite ‘sickofthis’ to be number 12 and the main protaganist, to guide us on why it isn’t right to feel that Newcastle United are being treat unfairly and that there is an agenda against us.

My apologies to the likes of Bri, Bill, Peter, Tweedy, Arty, MaCarnadle, Geordie Giants, Spanish Mag and Chugger etc who would all have made good deliberators, but we can only have twelve and I have tried to mix things up.

The reason I have included myself is that I would be the angriest, like Lee J Cobb’s character, the last to be potentially convinced.

Sickofthis has commented on recent articles, saying that we cannot judge one way or the other after only six games, but I as the main angry juror disagrees, believing Newcastle United are totally being shafted.

Now we all have acknowledged that the new NUFC owners are a breath of fresh air, the thought of us being deliberately held back just to stall and deny us a proper shot at the big prizes now that we have wealthy owners, is very hard to take.

The club’s stance this week to highlight and ask the EPL for transparency on VAR after the ridiculous decision in the Palace game (that came after the suspicious shenanigans at Anfield three days earlier), is a step in the right direction.

With recent developments there is no doubt now that massive sponsorship deals will be coming Newcastle United’s way, which will give us free rein despite FFP to reel in the ‘big boys’ in the next few years.

What I don’t want in the meantime is for my enjoyment to be spoilt week in and week out by what I consider an agenda against our great club.

So can our nominated 12 Angry Men on The Mag come to a definitive and unanimous decision like they eventually did in Sidney Lumet’s classic?

HTL

