Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Saturday 17 September 3pm

Eddie Howe and his players looking to go into the international break with an uplifting win.

Bournemouth the visitors and hoping to spoil Eddie Howe’s first reunion with his old club since leaving in 2020.

Jamie Smith:

“A rubbish afternoon.

“The flat atmosphere demanded for the Queen, continued for a miserable 90 minutes.

“We have hit a poor run where we are unable to beat anyone and, but for a penalty I didn’t see anyone appeal for, this would have been a horrible defeat.

“Felt like Bruce era stuff as we looked utterly clueless going forward.

“Bournemouth were well coached and defensive in a way that Willock, Almiron and Fraser have no answer to, and the absence of ASM was definitely felt.

“I’m sure this poor run will turn around but the points dropped so far will be a factor in the final reckoning.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“Our worst display under Eddie Howe.

“Too many players not firing and nothing on the bench to effect a change.

“We were flat from minute one to minute 96.

“Bournemouth came to do a job, and – despite inferior possession – were pretty much in control of things.

“I was grateful for VAR – I wasn’t claiming for a handball and nor was anyone else around me. I was pleased for Isak when he scored so emphatically.

“After a great debut at Liverpool, he has looked lost.

“It’s too early in the season to be pessimistic but this and the Palace game represent four lost points for me.”

Ben Cooper:

“It was all a bit average from start to finish this one.

“Missing key players again and with Bruno not fully fit, United did well to get a point after going behind.

“In the end neither team looked bothered enough to win it.

“NUFC might have won comfortably if going ahead during the first half when on top.

“The cherries always looked dangerous tho, or NUFC never looked comfortable, or a bit of both.”

GToon:

“Lucky not to lose in the end as when they broke forward they didn’t seem to know what to do with it.

“Bruno looked off the pace, Willock useless, Almiron clueless.

“Our most attacking player was Trippier.

“There a bloke on here who most of us laugh at because he says ASM carries the team.

“Well on this showing he isn’t far wrong. Not good enough today.”

Billy Miller:

“The story of our season so far.

“Much the better side, deserved to win, had chances, but only picked up a point.

“Our lack of depth is killing us at the moment.

“There is nothing on that bench to change a game.”

David Punton:

“Flat. Underwhelming. A poor day at the office really.

“Could have even lost that.

“The great John Gibson had this down as a must win, otherwise it had to be seen as a decidedly average start to the season.

“We may not have lost but we are now a side searching for a win.

“The manager will be frustrated. I know I am.

“They need to keep working hard.

“We have had 20 shots, with 7 on target. We shoild be seeing these off.

“A massive reality check.

“Could have maybe done with Elliot Anderson to come on and give us something a little different, shame he has reportedly picked up a knock.”

Nat Seaton:

“A below par performance that lacked any real quality going forward.

“Yet another draw with Pope having very little to do.

“There’s nothing on the bench to change the game at the moment.

“The squad still has building to be done and that will take time but on today’s performance the sooner the better!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 67 (Pen)

Bournemouth:

Billing 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 27% (32%) Newcastle 73% (68%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 10 (3) Newcastle 20 (6)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 52,238 (Bournemouth – Not many)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno (Longstaff 72), Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Wood 89), Fraser (Murphy 71), Isak

Unused Subs:

Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

