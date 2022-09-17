Opinion

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1 – Saturday 17 September 3pm

We asked Eddie James to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1.

A very frustrating 90 minutes, as Newcastle dominated but lacked a cutting edge where it mattered.

Pope – 8

Newcastle dominated most of the game and the keeper didn’t have loads to do.

However, he had no chance with the goal and dealt with everything else really well. Clearly gives confidence to those in front of him.

Trippier – 7.5

Newcastle’s most creative player and biggest threat today.

Put a lot of balls into the box in both open play and on set-pieces.

Hit the post with an excellent free-kick, plus his cross won the penalty.

Did ok defensively as well, just couldn’t get United over the line.

Schar – 6.5

Another good game from the Swiss international as he looks to be first choice in the middle for Eddie Howe so far.

From where I was sitting he looked at fault for the goal though as Billing got in behind him.

Burn – 8

Maybe a surprise that he was back in for Botman but as usual, let nobody down.

To be fair, that doesn’t really do him justice, the lad from Blyth was really good today and probably man of the match.

Targett – 6

A decent game but against a very defensive team, maybe looking for more going forward.

Didn’t really deliver in that respect.

Almiron – 6

We know what we are going to get don’t we, good and bad.

Worked hard as always but offered little real threat or penetration…as always.

Willock – 6

I watch Joe Willock and I pretty much always think he has done ok.

However, I also pretty much always think he has carried no real goal threat and I never think he is going to score any time soon.

It seems a long long time since he scored those goals on loan and that little hot spell looking ever more like a total one-off.

Bruno – 7

Clearly not fully fit but Eddie Howe pushing him back in for this final game before the internationals.

Was still the pick of the most forward six and did everything he could to try and spark a win, was never going to last the full 90 minutes and maybe our chances disappeared when the Brazilian did.

Joelinton – 6

Did a lot of things well, as usual.

However, still not really adding any goal threat.

With others missing, it seems like Eddie Howe is trying to push Joelinton forward more. I think he is capable of far more in the attacking third and if / when we have a more or less full strength team out, we will see that happen.

Hit the post but needs to be getting amongst the goals and assists.

Fraser – 6

Very busy but not able to make things happen.

Newcastle United left today with too many worker ants and not enough of those players with flair, something a bit different.

Isak – 6

You had to feel sorry for him.

Not great service and no decent support.

Outnumbered by the packed deep defence and struggling to get on the ball.

Took his penalty with total confidence and with two goals from three starts he is doing ok, despite the team missing key players, who could have helped him make an even better start to life at SJP.

SUBS

Murphy – 5

When looking for inspiration, never a great feeling when you see Murphy coming on.

It really sums up the lack of options for Eddie Howe today, with players missing.

Offered nothing.

Longstaff – 6

Replaced a tiring Bruno and did alright.

Never likely to come on and be the kind of player who will unlock the opposition, though he did play in Isak with that excellent assist at Liverpool.

Wood – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 67 (Pen)

Bournemouth:

Billing 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 27% (32%) Newcastle 73% (68%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 10 (3) Newcastle 20 (6)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 52,238 (Bournemouth – Not many)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno (Longstaff 72), Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Wood 89), Fraser (Murphy 71), Isak

Unused Subs:

Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

